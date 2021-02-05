તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સિનિયર સિટિઝનની હત્યા:અમદાવાદના વેજલપુરમાં એકલા રહેતા 80 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધાની માથામાં બોથડ પદાર્થ મારી કરપીણ હત્યા, મૃતદેહ પરથી ઘરેણાં ગાયબ હતા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
વેજલપુરમાં મેનાબેન ઠાકોર 2014થી એકલા ઘરે રહેતા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
વેજલપુરમાં મેનાબેન ઠાકોર 2014થી એકલા ઘરે રહેતા હતા
  • શહેરમાં એકલા રહેતા સિનિયર સિટિઝનની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલ
  • વૃદ્ધા અને તેમના દીકરા અલગ-અલગ રહેતા હતા

શહેરમાં એકલા રહેતા સિનિયર સિટિઝનની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલ ઉભો કરતો બનાવ સામે આવ્યો છે. વેજલપુર ગામમાં 80 વર્ષની વૃદ્ધાની માથામાં બોથડ પદાર્થના ઘા મારી હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. એકલવાયું જીવન ગુજારતા વૃદ્ધા બે દિવસથી બહાર દેખાયા ન હતા. જેથી ભાડૂઆતે જોતાં સમગ્ર હકીકત બહાર આવી હતી. તેણે વૃદ્ધાના દીકરાને જાણ કરી હતી. તેમજ મૃતદેહ પરથી ઘરેણા પણ ગાયબ હતા. અંગત અદાવત અથવા પારિવારિક સંબંધોમાં ખટરાગને લઈ હત્યા કરાઈ હોવાની શંકા પોલીસે વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

સિનિયર સિટિઝનની સુરક્ષાને લઈને સવાલ
શહેરમાં એકલા રહેતા સિનિયર સિટિઝન વૃદ્ધાની હત્યાથી ફરી સુરક્ષાને લઈને સવાલ ઉઠી રહ્યા છે. પોલીસની SHE ટીમ સિનિયર સિટિઝન માટે કામ કરતી હોવાના દાવા વચ્ચે હત્યાનો બનાવ બન્યો છે.

પોલીસે શંકાસ્પદ લોકોની તપાસ શરૂ કરી
વેજલપુર પોલીસે હત્યાનો ગુનો નોંધી શંકાસ્પદ લોકોની તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે. વેજલપુર પીઆઇ એલ.ડી ઓડેદરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મહિલાની હત્યા બાબતે તમામ પાસા પર તપાસ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. પારિવારિક કે અન્ય કોઈ કારણ છે કે કેમ તેની તપાસ ચાલે છે. મહિલા અને તેમના દીકરા અલગ રહેતા હતા.

બે દિવસથી મેનાબેન ઘરની બહાર ન દેખાતા ભાડૂઆતે દીકરાને જાણ કરી હતી
બે દિવસથી મેનાબેન ઘરની બહાર ન દેખાતા ભાડૂઆતે દીકરાને જાણ કરી હતી

વૃદ્ધા બે દિવસથી ઘર બહાર ન આવ્યા, ઘરને તાળું
વેજલપુર ગામમાં મેનાબેન ઠાકોર એકલવાયું જીવન જીવતા હતા. 80 વર્ષના મેનાબેન ઠાકોરનો હત્યા કરાયેલો મૃતદેહ તેમના ઘરમાંથી મળ્યો હતો. બે દિવસથી મેનાબેન ઘરની બહાર દેખાતા ન હતા. ઘરે પણ તાળું મારેલું હતું. મેનાબેન ક્યારેય ઘર બહાર નીકળતા ન હતા. જેથી તેમના ભાડૂઆતને શંકા ગઈ હતી અને તેમણે મેનાબેનના દીકરાને ફોન કરીને જણાવ્યું હતું. દીકરો લક્ષ્મણ ઠાકોર ઘરે આવ્યો ત્યારે માતાનો હત્યા કરેલો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો હતો. જ્યારે તેમને પહેરેલા ઘરેણાં પણ ગાયબ હતા.

2014થી જ વેજલપુરમાં એકલા રહેતા હતા
વેજલપુર પોલીસને જાણ કરાતાં પોલીસની ટીમ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી ગઈ હતી અને તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી. પોલીસ તપાસમાં મેનાબેન ઠાકોર 2014થી એકલા ઘરે રહેતા હતા. જ્યારે તેમનો મોટો દીકરો લક્ષ્મણ ઠાકોર નિકોલ અને બીજો દીકરો કાસિન્દ્રા રહેતો હતો. તેમની વેજલપુર ગામમાં મિલકત હોવાથી મેનાબેન ગામમાં જ રહેતા હતા અને બધા ઘર ભાડે આપી દીધા હતા. મેનાબેનની હત્યા કરનાર વ્યક્તિએ ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને હત્યા કરીને ઘરને તાળું લગાવી દીધું હતું. આ હત્યા કોઈ જાણકાર વ્યક્તિએ કરી હોવાની શક્યતાના આધારે વેજલપુર પોલીસ અને ક્રાઇમ બ્રાંચની ટીમોએ સમગ્ર વિસ્તાર તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

