ભાજપમાં ભડકો:અમદાવાદ ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ટિકિટ મુદ્દે વિરોધ, 500 કાર્યકોરોની રાજીનામાંની ધમકી, બળવા જેવી સ્થિતિ, નેતાઓ ચૂપ

અમદાવાદ28 મિનિટ પહેલા
મોડી રાતે શહેરના સરખેજ વોર્ડમાં ત્યાંના જ ઉમેદવારને ન લેતાં વિરોધ થયો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
મોડી રાતે શહેરના સરખેજ વોર્ડમાં ત્યાંના જ ઉમેદવારને ન લેતાં વિરોધ થયો હતો.
  • કેટલાકને ટિકિટ ફાળવવા તો કેટલાકને ન ફાળવવા મુદ્દે વિરોધ
  • 2015માં પણ સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારને બદલે અન્યને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી હતી

ગુજરાતમાં મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી અંગેના ઉમેદવારો જાહેર થતાં જ રાજકોટ, સુરત, વડોદરામાં વિરોધનું વાતાવરણ શરૂ થયા બાદ અમદાવાદમાં પણ અસંતુષ્ટો ઊભા થયા હતા અને કેટલાકને ટિકિટ ફાળવવાના મુદ્દે અને કેટલાકને ન ફાળવવાના મુદ્દે શહેર ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે વિરોધ વ્યક્ત કરવા માટે પહોંચી ગયા હતા, જેને કારણે અમદાવાદ ભાજપમાં પણ બળવા જેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ છે.

નારણપુરા વિસ્તારમાં સ્થાનિક કાર્યકર્તાને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં હોબાળો.
નારણપુરા વિસ્તારમાં સ્થાનિક કાર્યકર્તાને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં હોબાળો.

શહેરના વાસણા, નારણપુરા, ગોતા, ચાંદખેડા, સરદારનગર સહિતના વોર્ડમાં કાર્યકરોએ ભારે વિરોધ કર્યો છે. ચાંદખેડાના કાર્યકરો મહિલા ઉમેદવાર પ્રતિમા સક્સેના સામે વિરોધ કરવા ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચ્યા હતા. અહીં આઇકે જાડેજાને આવેદનપત્ર આપી ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી કે શુક્રવારે બપોરે 12 વાગે ઉમેદવાર નહીં બદલાય તો 500 કાર્યકરો રાજીનામાં આપી દેશે. 2015માં પણ સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારને બદલે અન્યને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી હતી.

ભાજપના કાર્યકરોએ હાય હાયના નારા બોલાવ્યા
સરદારનગર વોર્ડમાં પણ નારાજ કાર્યકરો ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યારે વાસણામાં આયાતી ઉમેદવાર સામે વિરોધ થયો હતો. ગોતામાં પણ ભાજપના કાર્યકરોએ હાય હાયના નારા બોલાવ્યા હતા. કેતન પટેલ વોર્ડ પ્રમુખ હોવા છતાં ટિકિટ અપાતાં તેની સામે વિરોધ ઊભો થયો હતો, જ્યારે અજય દેસાઈ મહામંત્રીનો દીકરો હોવાને કારણે વિરોધ થયો હતો.

અમદાવાદ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાનપુર ખાતે મહિલા કાર્યકરને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં વિરોધ.
અમદાવાદ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાનપુર ખાતે મહિલા કાર્યકરને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં વિરોધ.

કાંકરિયા રાઇડ અકસ્માતના જવાબદારના ભાઈને ટિકિટ અપાતાં વિરોધ
કાંકરિયા ખાતે જુલાઈ 2019માં રાઇડ અકસ્માત થયો હતો, જેમાં જવાબદાર અને રાઇડનો કોન્ટ્રેક્ટ ધરાવતા ઘનશ્યામ પટેલના ભાઈ મહેન્દ્ર પટેલને અમરાઈવાડીથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતાં વિવાદ સર્જાયો છે. વિવાદાસ્પદને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતાં સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોએ પણ વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે. જોકે આ વખતે ટિકિટ ફાળવવામાં ધારાસભ્યોનું વર્ચસ્વ રહ્યું હોવાને કારણે આ પરિસ્થિતિ સર્જાઇ હોવાનું ભાજપનાં સૂત્રોનું કહેવું છે.

18 મહિલા સહિત 36 જેટલા ઉમેદવારો રિપીટ, પાલડી-થલતેજમાં આખી પેનલ નવી
અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપે 36 જેટલા કોર્પોરેટરોને રિપીટ કર્યા છે, જેમાં મોટા ભાગની મહિલા ઉમેદવારનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. કુલ 18 મહિલા ઉમેદવારને રિપીટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે થલતેજ, પાલડીમાં આખેઆખી પેનલના તમામ ઉમેદવારો નવા છે. પાલડી વોર્ડના જૈનિક વકીલને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. તેઓ પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર જૈનિક વકીલ એવા હાલમાં સ્કૂલ ફી નિયમન સમિતિ અમદાવાદ ઝોન અને એફઆરસી ટેક્નિકલ કમિટીના સભ્ય છે.

પીએમ મોદીની ભત્રીજી અને પૂર્વ મેયરના દીકરાને ટિકિટ ન મળી
પૂર્વ મેયર અમિત શાહના પુત્ર અને ખાડિયાના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્યના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી. બંનેએ ટિકિટ માગી હતી. જ્યારે વડાપ્રધાન મોદીની ભત્રીજી સોનલ મોદીએ પણ ટિકિટ માગી હતી છતાં આપવામાં આવી નથી. તો બીજી તરફ ગત ટર્મના કોર્પોરેટર અતુલ પટેલના પુત્રને તેમજ પૂર્વ મેયર કાનાજી ઠાકોરના ભત્રીજાને ટિકિટ અપાઈ છે. અમિત શાહના ખાસ મનાતા હિતેશ બારોટને થલતેજમાંથી ટિકિટ મળી છે.

