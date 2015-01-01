તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના ઇફેક્ટ:અમદાવાદમાં દર વર્ષે 10 કરોડના ફટાકડા વેચાય છે, આ વર્ષે અંદાજે 3 કરોડનું જ વેચાણ થયું

અમદાવાદ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમદાવાદમાં ગયા વર્ષ કરતાં ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ 40 ટકા રહ્યું હોવાનો અંદાજ

શહેરમાં દર વર્ષે દિવાળીમાં અંદાજે 10 કરોડના ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ થતું હોય છે, પરંતુ આ વર્ષે શહેરમાં 30થી 40 ટકા જ વેચાણ થયું હોવાનું અંદાજ વેપારીઓ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. આ વર્ષે અંદાજે 3 કરોડના ફટાકડાનું જ વેચાણ થયું છે. જોકે વેપારીઓને દિવાળી પહેલાં ચાર કરોડના ફટાકડા વેચાવાની આશા હતી.

સામાન્ય રીતે નવરાત્રિ પૂરી થતાંની સાથે જ અમદાવાદમાં ફટાકડાની દુકાનો, સ્ટોલ શરૂ થઇ જતા હોય છે અને શરદ પૂનમ બાદ ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ શરૂ થઈ જતું હોય છે. જોકે ચાલુ વર્ષે કોરોનાની મહામારીના કારણે જે પણ વેપારીઓ કાયમી ધોરણે ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ કરે છે અને લાઇસન્સ ધરાવે છે તેમણે જ વેચાણ શરૂ કર્યું હતું. જોકે ત્યાર બાદ ધીમે ધીમે તંબુ, સ્ટોલ, પાથરણા કે લારીઓમાં ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ શરૂ થયું હતું.

દિવાળીના દિવસે પણ ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ ઘટ્યું
દિવાળીના તહેવારમાં ફટાકડા ફોડવાની શરૂઆત અને ખરીદી નવરાત્રિ અને શરદપૂનમથી શરૂ થઈ જતી હોય છે. આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન ફટાકડાના વેપારીઓને કેટલાક ગ્રાહકોને ભાવ કહેવાનો પણ ટાઈમ નથી હોતો, પરંતુ આ વર્ષે પરિસ્થિતિ તદ્દન વિપરીત હતી. કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે આ વર્ષે ફટાકડા બજારમાં મહામંદી આવી ગઈ છે. અમદાવાદના વિવિધ ફટાકડા બજારોમાં જ્યાં ફટાકડા માટે ભીડ જામતી હોય છે એવા બજારમાં ગ્રાહક આવતા નથી અને દુકાનદારો હાથ પકડીને બોલાવતા હતા. શહેરમાં કોરોનાને કારણે ફટાકડા બજારમાં તેની સીધી અસર જોવા મળી છે. દિવાળીના દિવસે પણ ફટાકડાનું વેચાણ ગયા વર્ષ કરતાં ઘટ્યું હતું.

બજારમાં ખરીદી 60 ટકા નથી
અમદાવાદ ફટાકડા બજાર એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ આશિષ ખજાનચીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ વર્ષે ફટાકડાના વેચાણમાં 40 ટકા હોવાનો અંદાજ હતો. શહેરમાં દર વર્ષે 10 કરોડના ફટાકડા વેચાય છે, પરંતુ આ વર્ષે 3થી 4 કરોડની આસપાસ વેચાણ રહ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે, અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં મૃતદેહની અદલાબદલીથી હોબાળો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો