બેજવાબદાર શાસકો:અમદાવાદના મેયર બીજલ પટેલે આગની ઘટનાને સામાન્ય ગણાવી, વડાપ્રધાનના ટ્વિટ બાદ તાત્કાલિક હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચી ગયાં

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
પત્રકાર પરિષદ દરમિયાન અમદાવાદના મેયર બીજલ પટેલ
  • ઈજાગ્રસ્તોની મુલાકાત લઈને મેયરે કહ્યું, તમામ લોકોને વિનામૂલ્યે સારવાર આપવામાં આવશે
  • સાંજ સુધી મેયર સહિતનાં શાસક પક્ષના એકપણ નેતાએ મૃતકોનાં પરિવારજનોને સાંત્વના આપી ન હતી

અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં પીરાણા પીપળજ રોજ પર સ્થિત કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં થયેલા બ્લાસ્ટથી આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. જેના લીધે આજુબાજુમાં આવેલા બે ગોડાઉનમાં 9 દુકાનોની છત તૂટી પડતાં 12 લોકોના મોત થયાં છે. આ ગંભીર ઘટના અંગે દેશના વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ ટ્વિટ કરીને દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું. આ ગંભીર ઘટના બપોરે ઘટી હતી પણ અમદાવાદ શહેરના મેયર બીજલ પટેલ સાંજે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી ઘરની બહાર નીકળ્યાં નહોતા. પરંતુ વડાપ્રધાને આ અંગે ટ્વિટ કરીને દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું ત્યાર બાદ તેઓ તાત્કાલિક એલ.જી હોસ્પિટલમાં પહોંચી ગયાં હતાં.

મેયર પીએમના ટ્વિટ બાદ સાંજે ઘરેથી હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચ્યા
તેમણે એલ.જી હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચીને ઘટનામાં ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયેલા લોકોની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. મુલાકાત બાદ મેયરે પત્રકારો સાથેની વાતચિતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે આજે જે ઘટના બની તે દુઃખદ છે. અમદાવાદ વતી હું શોક વ્યક્ત કરું છું. અહીં તમામ હોદ્દેદારો અને મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશ્નર પણ હાજર છે.

આ ઘટનામાં 12 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે અને 10 લોકો સારવાર હેઠળ છે. ઈજા પામેલા તમામ લોકોને વિનામૂલ્યે સારવાર આપવામાં આવશે. બીજલ પટેલ મેયર તરીકે અમદાવાદ શહેરના પ્રથમ નાગરીક કહેવાય છે. તેમણે આ ગંભીર ઘટના જેમાં 12 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. તેને સામાન્ય ઘટના ગણાવી હતી. તેમણે આ ઘટના અંગે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કરીને ઈજા પામેલા લોકોની સારવાર અગત્યની છે એમ કહીને જવાબ આપ્યા વિના હોસ્પિટલમાંથી નીકળી ગયાં હતાં.

પીએમ મોદીની ટ્વીટ બાદ અમદાવાદનું તંત્ર દોડતું થયું હતું
પીએમ મોદીએ ઘટનામાં દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કરતી ટ્વીટ કરી હતી. તે અગાઉ અમદાવાદમાં બેસેલાં શાસક પક્ષ તરફથી આ મામલે કોઈ પ્રતિક્રિયા આવી ન હતી. મેયર સહિતનાં શાસક પક્ષના એકપણ નેતાએ મૃતકોનાં પરિવારજનોને સાંત્વના આપી ન હતી. પણ જેવી જ પીએમ મોદીની ટ્વીટ આવી કે અમદાવાદનું તંત્ર દોડતું થયું હતું.

