આગમાં ગરીબોના મોત:મા-દીકરી સવારે ટિફિન લઈને નોકરીએ ગયા બપોરે આગ લાગી, માતા જીવતી ભુંજાઈ અને દીકરી દાઝી ગઈ

અમદાવાદ3 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
નઝમુનિશા શેખ અને તેમની દીકરી રિઝવાના કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં કામ કરતા હતા
  • કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટ બાદ કાપડના 4 ગોડાઉનો આગની ચપેટમાં આવ્યા હતા

આજે બપોરના સમયે પીરાણા-પીંપળજ રોડ પરના કાપડ ગોડાઉનમાં આગ લાગી હતી. આગમાં એક નહીં પરંતુ નવ-નવ લોકો જીવતા ભૂંજાયા હતા. તેમાં કોઈની મમ્મી, કોઈની દીકરી, કોઈનો ભાઈ તો કોઈ પતિ કે પત્ની મોતને ભેટ્યા છે. આ આગમાં સવારે ટિફિન લઈને ગયેલા 50 વર્ષીય નઝમુનિશા શેખ મોતને ભેટ્યા છે. તેમની સાથે તેમની દીકરી રિઝવાના પણ નોકરી ગઈ હતી, તેનો બચાવ થયો છે પરંતુ તે દાઝી છે. જ્યારે અન્ય એક યુવતી જેકવલી પણ આ આગમાં ભુંજાઈ ગઈ હતી. એક સાથે 9 લોકો જીવતા ભુંજાયાની કાળજું કંપાવી દેતી બ્લાસ્ટ બાદ આગની ઘટનાથી મૃતકોના પરિવારજનો કલ્પાંત કરી રહ્યા છે. હોસ્પિટલ અને ઘટનાસ્થળે પરિવારજનોના કલ્પાંતથી કરૂણ સ્થિતિ છે.

આ પણ વાંચો: અમદાવાદના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટથી કાપડ ફેક્ટરી સહિત 4 ગોડાઉનની છત ધરાશાયી, 9ના મોત

દીકરીએ આગમાં માને ગુમાવી
પીરાણા રોડ પરના ગણેશ નગર વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા 50 વર્ષીય નઝમુનિશા શેખ તેમની દીકરી રિઝવાના સાથે કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં સવારે નોકરીએ ગયા હતા. જો કે બપોરે કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીના બ્લાસ્ટે તેઓ જ્યાં કામ કરતા હતા એ કાપડ ફેક્ટરીને પણ આગની ચપેટમાં લેતા આખી ફેક્ટરી આગ હવાલે થઈ ગયું હતું. જેમાં નઝમુનિશા જીવતા જ ભુંજાઈ ગયા હતા અને તેમની દીકરી રિઝવાના શેખ આગમાં દાઝી હતી. હાલ તે સારવાર હેઠળ છે.

કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં કામ કરતી જેકવલી મોતને ભેટી
કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં કામ કરતી જેકવલી મોતને ભેટી

કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં કામ કરતી યુવતી પણ મોતને ભેટી
કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીના બ્લાસ્ટને પગલે બાજુની કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં કામ કરતી એક યુવતી જેકવલી પણ મોતને ભેટી છે. જેકવલી કાપડ ફેક્ટરીમાં પેકિંગનું કામ કરતી હતી. કેમિકલ બ્લાસ્ટને પગલે બાજુની કાપડની ફેક્ટરીનું ધાબું પડી ગયું હતું. ત્યારબાદ કાપડની ફેક્ટરીમાં આગ ફેલાઈ ગઈ હતી. જ્યાં પેકિંગનું કામ કરતી જેકવલી પણ આગમાં ભુંજાઈ ગઈ હતી અને મોતને ભેટી હતી.

