બર્થ રેટ:અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં વર્ષ 2019ની તુલનાએ 2020માં બાળકોનાં જન્મદરમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો, ગત વર્ષે શહેરમાં કુલ 89,203 બાળકોનો જન્મ થયો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
અમદાવાદમાં અનેક માતાઓએ લૉકડાઉનમાં બાળકોનો જન્મ આપ્યો - Divya Bhaskar
અમદાવાદમાં અનેક માતાઓએ લૉકડાઉનમાં બાળકોનો જન્મ આપ્યો
  • વર્ષ 2019માં કુલ 1290 બાળકો તથા 2020માં કુલ 1220 બાળકો જન્મ સમયે જ મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મ્યાં હતા

અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં માર્ચ-2019થી કોરોના મહામારી જોવા મળી રહી છે.આ મહામારીની અસર બાળકોના જન્મ ઉપર પણ પડી છે.અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના સત્તાવાર રેકર્ડ ઉપર વર્ષ-2019માં કુલ 1 લાખ 6 હજાર 237 બાળકોના જન્મ નોંધાયા હતા.જેની તુલનામાં વર્ષ-2020માં કુલ મળીને 89 હજાર 203 બાળકોનાં જન્મ નોંધાયા છે.ઉપરાંત વર્ષ-2019માં કુલ 1290 બાળકો જન્મ સમયે જ મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મ્યાં હતા તો વર્ષ-૨૦૨૦માં જન્મ સમયે મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મેલા બાળકોની સંખ્યા 1220 નોંધાવા પામી છે.

સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઓછું વજન ધરાવતા બાળકનો જન્મ થયો હતો
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઓછું વજન ધરાવતા બાળકનો જન્મ થયો હતો

2020માં 89 હજારથી વધુ બાળકોનો જન્મ નોંધાયો
આ અંગે મળતી માહીતી મુજબ,અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં થતાં દરેક જન્મ અને મૃત્યુ અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના જન્મ-મરણ વિભાગમાં નોંધણી કરાવવી ફરજીયાત છે.માહીતી અધિકાર એકટ હેઠળ અરજદાર પંકજ મકવાણા દ્વારા માંગવામાં આવેલી માહીતી સંદર્ભમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ તંત્ર તરફથી લેખિતમાં આપવામાં આવેલી માહીતી મુજબ,વર્ષ-2019ના બાર મહિનાના સમયમાં અમદાવાદમાં કુલ 56 હજાર 566 બાળકો અને કુલ 49 હજાર 671 બાળકીઓ એમ કુલ મળીને 1 લાખ 6 હજાર 237 બાળકોનો જન્મ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના જન્મ-મરણ વિભાગમાં નોંધાવા પામ્યો છે.બીજી તરફ વર્ષ-2020ના 12 મહિનામાં કુલ 47 હજાર 224 બાળકો અને 41 હજાર 977 બાળકીઓ મળી કુલ 89 હજાર 203 બાળકોનો જન્મ તંત્રના ચોપડા ઉપર નોંધાવા પામ્યો છે.

કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત માતાએ બાળકોનો જન્મ આપ્યો હતો
કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત માતાએ બાળકોનો જન્મ આપ્યો હતો

2019માં કુલ 1290 બાળકો મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મ્યાં હતા
જન્મ સમયે જ મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મેલા બાળકોની સંખ્યા જોવામાં આવે તો વર્ષ-2019માં 735 બાળકો અને 555 બાળકીઓ મળી કુલ 1290 બાળકો મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મ્યાં હતા.જયારે વર્ષ-2020માં 714 બાળકો અને 506 બાળકીઓ મળી કુલ 1220 બાળકો મૃત હાલતમાં જન્મ્યા હતા.અમદાવાદમાં માર્ચ-2020થી કોરોના મહામારીનો સમય ચાલી રહ્યો છે.માર્ચ-2020થી મે-2020 સુધીના સમયમાં અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં ત્રણ મહિના સુધી લોકડાઉનનો ચુસ્ત અમલ કરાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.આ સમય દરમ્યાન પણ પણ અગાઉના વર્ષ-2019ના માર્ચથી મે સુધીના સમયમાં અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં જેટલા બાળકો મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના જન્મ-મરણ વિભાગમાં નોંધાયા હતા.એ સંખ્યામાં પણ ઘટાડો નોંધાવા પામ્યો હતો.
21 દિવસમાં જન્મ કે મૃત્યુની નોંધણી કરાવવી ફરજીયાત
આરોગ્ય વિભાગના નિયમ પ્રમાણે શહેરમાં થતા દરેક જન્મ કે મૃત્યુ અંગેની નોંધ 21 દિવસમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનનાં જન્મ-મરણ વિભાગમાં કરાવવી ફરજીયાત છે.આ પછી જો નોંધ કરાવવામાં આવે તો લેટ ફી લઈને તંત્ર દ્વારા તેની નોંધ કરવામાં આવતી હોય છે.

