તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

એક્સક્લૂસિવ:પોલીસે પૂછ્યું તો આરિફે જવાબ આપ્યો- હા, મેં જ આઈશાને કહ્યું હતું કે વીડિયો બનાવજે અને પછી ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: ચેતન પુરોહિત
  • કૉપી લિંક
આરિફ અને આઈશાના લગ્નની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
આરિફ અને આઈશાના લગ્નની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • પોલીસ સમક્ષ આરિફે કહ્યું, હું મારા અને આઈશાના બાળકને અપનાવવા માગતો હતો, તેનું કોઈની સાથે અફેર હોય એમ માની શકતો નથી
  • આરિફે મિત્રના ઘરે સંતાડેલા ફોનને પોલીસે રિકવર કર્યો, ફોટો, વીડિયો કોલ લોગ ડિલિટ હોવાથી હવે એફએસએલની મદદ લેવાશે
  • આરિફ સાથેની છેલ્લી વાતમાં આઈશા તેની પાસે પાછી જવા માગતી હતી, પણ કેસ કર્યો હોવાથી આરિફ ના પાડતો હતો: પોલીસ

અમદાવાદના રિવરફ્રન્ટ પર વીડિયો બનાવીને આત્મહત્યા કરનાર આઈશાના મોત માટે જવાબદાર તેના પતિ આરિફને જ્યારે પોલીસે પૂછ્યું કે તે આઈશાને વીડિયો બનાવવા માટે કહ્યું હતું. તો આરિફ તૂટી ગયો હતો અને ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો હતો. તેણે સ્વીકારીને કહ્યું હતું કે મેં જ આઈશાને વીડિયો બનાવવા માટે કહ્યું હતું. એટલું નહીં તે આઈશા અને તેના બાળકને ઉછેરવા માગતો હતો. હાલ આરિફ 3 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પર છે.

રોજેરોજ આઈશા કેસમાં નવી વાતો બહાર આવે છે
આઈશાના આપઘાત મામલે આરિફ સામે પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો છે. પોલીસ તેને રાજસ્થાનના પાલીમાંથી પકડીને લાવી છે. માસૂમ આઈશાના કેસમાં તપાસ કરી રહેલી પોલીસને રોજેરોજ નવી વાતો જાણવા મળે છે. આરિફના રિમાન્ડ દરમિયાન પોલીસને પહેલાં તે ગોળગોળ ફેરવતો હતો, પણ હવે તે દરેક બાબત કહી રહ્યો છે.

આઈશાએ વીડિયો બનાવી પતિ આરિફ લઈ જવા ન માગતો હોવાનું જણાવી આપઘાત કર્યો હતો.
આઈશાએ વીડિયો બનાવી પતિ આરિફ લઈ જવા ન માગતો હોવાનું જણાવી આપઘાત કર્યો હતો.

ફોન પણ મિત્રના ઘરે સંતાડી દીધો
અમદાવાદ પોલીસ આઈશા કેસમાં હાલ આરિફની પૂછપરછ કરી રહી છે. પહેલાં પોલીસ આરિફનો ફોન શોધી રહી હતી. એ અંગે આરિફ કોઈ વાતને સમર્થન આપતો ન હતો. પોલીસને કહેતો હતો કે તેણે તેનો ફોન તેણે ફેંકી દીધો હતો પણ ખરેખર તેણે એ ફોન તેના મિત્રના ઘરે સંતાડ્યો હતો. આ બાબતે પોલીસે તેની કડક પૂછપરછ કરતાં આ ફોન તેણે મિત્ર પાસે હોવાની કબૂલાત કરી અને પોલીસે ફોન રિકવર કર્યો છે.

ફોનમાંથી ચેટ સહિતનો ડેટા ડિલિટ
તપાસ કરતાં અધિકારી પાસેથી મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે આરિફ અને આઈશા સાથેના ચેટ ફોટો અને અન્ય વસ્તુ ફોનમાંથી ડિલિટ થઈ ગઈ છે. એ માટે એફએસએલ દ્વારા સમગ્ર ડેટા રિકવર કરવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે. બીજી તરફ, આઈશાની સાથેના સંબંધો વિશેની પણ હવે આરિફ દરેક રાઝ ખોલી રહ્યો છે.

બાળક ઉછેરવું હતું પણ દુનિયામાં આવ્યું જ નહીં
આરિફને પોલીસે જ્યારે પૂછ્યું કે તે આઈશાને વીડિયો માટે કહ્યું તો તે ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો અને કહ્યું કે મેં જ તેને વીડિયો બનાવવા કહ્યું હતું. આરિફ એવું પણ કહી રહ્યો છે કે તેના અને આઈશાના બાળકને તે ઉછેરવા માગતો હતો, પણ તે આ દુનિયામાં આવ્યું જ નહીં. આઈશાના કોઈ અન્ય વ્યક્તિ સાથે સંબંધ હોય એ હું માનતો જ નથી.

આઈશાએ પતિ આરિફ ફરી તેની જિંદગીમાં પાછો નહીં આવે તેવા આઘાતમાં આપઘાતનું પગલું ભરી લીધું હતું.
આઈશાએ પતિ આરિફ ફરી તેની જિંદગીમાં પાછો નહીં આવે તેવા આઘાતમાં આપઘાતનું પગલું ભરી લીધું હતું.

આઈશાને સ્વીકારવા આરિફ આનાકાની કરતો
પોલીસ દ્વારા આઈશા અને આરિફની વાતચીતની ક્લિપ સાંભળવામાં આવી તો જાણવા મળ્યું કે આઈશા આરિફ પાસે પાછી જવા માગતી હતી, પરંતુ આઈશાએ કરેલા કેસના કારણે આરિફ તેને સ્વીકારવા આનાકાની કરી રહ્યો હતો.

બંને વચ્ચે પહેલાં પ્રેમસંબંધ હતો પછી લગ્ન થયા
પોલીસને તપાસ દરમિયાન જાણવા મળ્યું કે આરિફ જે મકાનમાં રહે છે એ તેના વારસમાં મળ્યું છે, જેમાં બીજા 4 પરિવાર પણ રહે છે. આઈશા અને આરિફ વચ્ચે પ્રેમ હતો. બાદમાં પરિવારે તેના લગ્ન કરાવી આપ્યા હતા.

આઈશાના વીડિયો જોઈ કોઈ માનવા તૈયાર ન હતું કે યુવતી આપઘાત કરી શકે.
આઈશાના વીડિયો જોઈ કોઈ માનવા તૈયાર ન હતું કે યુવતી આપઘાત કરી શકે.

આરિફ પકડાયો ત્યારે આઈશાના મોતનો કોઈ રંજ નહીં
2 માર્ચે પોલીસ આરિફને રાજસ્થાનથી અમદાવાદ લઈ આવી છે. જોકે લોકઅપમાં પૂછપરછ વખતે આરિફના ચહેરા પર આઈશાના મોતનો જરા પણ રંજ દેખાતો ન હતો, આંખમાંથી એક આંસુ પણ સર્યું ન હતું. પોલીસે જ્યારે તેને પકડ્યો ત્યારે જાણે કશું થયું જ ન હોય તેમ પોલીસની સાથે ચાલવા લાગ્યો હતો. પીઆઈ વી. એમ.દેસાઈ અને ઝોન-1 ડીસીપી ડો. રવીન્દ્ર પટેલની પૂછપરછમાં આરિફે આઈશાના મોતનો જરા પણ અફસોસ વ્યક્ત કર્યો ન હતો. આરિફના આવા વર્તનથી ખુદ પોલીસ પણ ચોંકી ગઈ હતી. આઈશાના ગર્ભપાત બાદથી જ બંને વચ્ચે ગજગ્રાહ હોવાનું તેણે કબૂલ્યું હતું.

આઈશાએ સાબરમતીમાં ઝંપલાવીને મોત વહાલુ કર્યું હતું
25 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ વટવામાં રહેતી અને રાજસ્થાનના ઝાલોર ખાતે પરણેલી આઇશા નામની યુવતીએ હસતાં-હસતાં દર્દભરી પોતાની દિલની વાત કરી સાબરમતી નદીમાં ઝંપલાવી આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. એ પહેલાં ફોન પર માતા-પિતા તેને કસમ આપે છે છતાં યુવતી આપઘાત કરી લે છે. માતા-પિતા સાથે યુવતીની અંતિમ વાતચીતનો ઓડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે, જે ખૂબ જ હૃદયદ્રાવક છે. એમાં યુવતી તેનાં માતા-પિતાને કહે છે કે અબ બહુત હો ગયા, અબ નહીં જીના, બચ ગઈ તો લે જાના, મર ગઈ તો દફન કર દેના.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો