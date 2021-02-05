તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોનાએ ખોટ વધારી:છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષમાં અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટના નફામાં ચાર ગણો ઘટાડો નોંધાયો, 2017-18માં 176 કરોડ હતો તે 2019-20માં ઘટીને 45 કરોડ થયો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • અમદાવાદ સિવાય ગુજરાતના તમામ એરપોર્ટે 2017-18 થી 2019-20 એમ સતત ત્રણ વર્ષ સુધી ખોટ ખાધી
  • લોકડાઉન પહેલા અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટમાં પ્રતિ દિન 235 ફ્લાઇટ અને 35 હજારથી વધુ મુસાફરોની અવર-જવર હતી

કોરોના વાયરસના સંક્રમણને લીધે એરપોર્ટ પર માત્ર સ્પેશિયલ સેવા જ ચાલુ રાખવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ જ્યારથી દેશમાં અનલૉકની પ્રક્રિયા શરુ થઈ ત્યારથી ડોમેસ્ટિક ફ્લાઈટોને મંજુરી આપવામાં આવી હતી. હવે એરપોર્ટ પર સ્થિતિ સામાન્ય થવા માંડી છે. ત્યારે દેશના જે એરપોર્ટ નાણાંકિય વર્ષ 2019-20માં સૌથી વધુ નફો કર્યો હોય તેવા એરપોર્ટમાં અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટનો નંબર છઠ્ઠા ક્રમે છે. પરંતુ છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષમાં અમદાવાદના એરપોર્ટના નફામાં ચાર ગણો ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે. 2017-18માં અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટનો નફો 176 કરોડ રૂપિયા હતો. જેમાં ભારે ઘટાડો નોંધાતા 2019-20માં 45 કરોડ છે.

વડોદરા એરપોર્ટે સૌથી વધુ રૃપિયા 42.66 કરોડનો નફો કર્યો
વડોદરા એરપોર્ટે સૌથી વધુ રૃપિયા 42.66 કરોડનો નફો કર્યો

અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટના નફામાં છેલ્લા 3 વર્ષમાં ચાર ગણો ઘટાડો નોંધાયો
નાણાકીય વર્ષ 2019-20માં દેશના જે એરપોર્ટે સૌથી વધુ નફો કર્યો તેમાં કોલકાતા રૃપિયા 545.07 કરોડ સાથે મોખરે છે. આ સિવાય ગોવા એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 146.87 કરોડ, પૂણે એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 123.13 કરોડ કેલિકટ એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 69.14 કરોડ, ત્રિવેન્દ્રમ એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 64.41 કરોડને નફો થયો છે અને ત્યારબાદ અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટનો ક્રમ આવે છે. અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટના નફામાં છેલ્લા 3 વર્ષથી સતત ઘટાડો થતો આવ્યો છે. 2017-18માં રૃપિયા 176.86 કરોડ, 2018-19માં રૃપિયા 52.46 કરોડ જ્યારે 2019માં નફો ઘટીને રૃપિયા 45.71 કરોડ થયો છે. આમ, અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટના નફામાં છેલ્લા 3 વર્ષમાં ચાર ગણો ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે.

રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 24.63 કરોડને ખોટનો સામનો કરવો પડયો
રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 24.63 કરોડને ખોટનો સામનો કરવો પડયો

ગુજરાતના અન્ય એરપોર્ટની કમાણી
ગુજરાતમાંથી માત્ર અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ જ 2019-20માં નફો કરવામાં સફળ રહ્યું છે.જેમાં વડોદરા એરપોર્ટને સૌથી વધુ રૃપિયા 42.66 કરોડ, સુરત એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 27.48 કરોડ, રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 24.63 કરોડને ખોટનો સામનો કરવો પડયો હતો. અમદાવાદ સિવાય ગુજરાતના તમામ એરપોર્ટે 2017-18 થી 2019-20 એમ સતત ત્રણ વર્ષ સુધી ખોટ ખાધી છે.

સુરત એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 27.48 કરોડની ખોટ ગઈ
સુરત એરપોર્ટને રૃપિયા 27.48 કરોડની ખોટ ગઈ

અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ કોરોના પહેલાં ધમધમતું હતું
કોરોના વાયરસે પગપેસારો કર્યો તે અગાઉ અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટમાં પ્રતિ દિન 235 ફ્લાઇટ અને 35 હજારથી વધુ મુસાફરોની અવર-જવર હતી. અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ નફો કરી રહેલા જૂજ એરપોર્ટમાં હોવા છતાં ખાનગી કંપનીને 50 વર્ષ માટે હસ્તગત કરી દેવાયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.2)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો