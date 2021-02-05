તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:ખાનગી પબ્લિકેશનના માલિક સામે રૂ. 64.82 લાખની ઠગાઈની ફરિયાદ

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પૂર્વ કર્મીને જાહેરાતનું કમિશન ન આપતા નવરંગપુરામાં ફરિયાદ
  • કર્મચારી પૈસા લેવા ગયો તો ધક્કા મારી ઓફિસમાંથી કાઢી મૂક્યો

ચિત્રા બી પબ્લિકેશનના માલિક વિરુદ્ધ તેમના જ માજી માર્કેટિંગ મેનેજરે 64.80 લાખની છેતરપિંડીની ફરિયાદ કરી છે. માલિકે મેનેજરને હોર્ડિંગ્સની જાહેરાતના કમિશનના પૈસા નહીં આપીને છેતરપિંડી કર્યા અંગે મેનેજરે નવરંગપુરા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે બકુલેશ મહેતા વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

નિર્ણયનગર માધવબાગ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા સંજય રાવલ હાલ નવરંગપુરા પાસેના એસ.એન.હાઉસમાં સાઈટમેક્ષ મીડિયા એલએસપી નામથી ધંધો કરે છે. સંજયભાઇ 2015માં પબ્લિસિટી કંપની ચિત્રા(બી)માં માર્કેટિંગ મેનેજર તરીકે નોકરી લાગ્યા હતા. માલિક બકુલેશ મહેતાએ તેમને પગાર ઉપરાંત જાહેરાતનું કામ લાવે તો કમિશન આપવાનું કહ્યું હતું.

જે અનુસાર બકુલેશ મહેતાએ 2017-18ના કમિશનના 27.84 લાખ અને 2018-19ના 36.96 લાખ મળી 64.80 લાખ ચૂકવ્યા ન હતા. આ પૈસા માગતાં બકુલેશ મહેતાએ પૈસા ન આપતા આખરે સંજયકુમારે 2018માં નોકરીમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ સંજયકુમાર તેમના મિત્ર યોગેશભાઈને લઈને પૈસા લેવા માટે બકુલેશની ઓફિસે ગયા ત્યારે બકુલેશે તે બંનેને ઓફિસમાંથી ધક્કા મારી કાઢી મૂકી ધમકી આપી હતી કે, હવે ઓફિસમાં આવશો તો જાનથી મારી નાખીશ. પોલીસે તપાસ કરતા બકુલેશે સંજયકુમારને 64.80 લાખ ન આપીને છેતરપિંડી કર્યાનું પુરવાર થતાં પોલીસે બકુલેશ મહેતા વિરુદ્ધ છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે.

કંપનીમાંથી 45 લાખ લીધા હોવાનો આરોપ
બકુલેશ સંજયકુમારના પૈસા આપતા ન હોવાથી તેમણે હોર્ડિંગ એડવર્ટાઇઝમાં નોકરી કરતા હર્ષિત શાહને વાત કરતાં, હર્ષિત, સંજય અને બકુલેશ અવારનવાર મળતા હતા. જ્યારે થોડા સમય પહેલા બકુલેશે હર્ષિત શાહને કહ્યું કે સંજય એક કંપનીમાંથી 45 લાખ લઇ આવ્યાે હતો જે ખોટો આરોપ મુક્યો હોવાનું સંજયે પોલીસ ફરિયાદમાં લખાવ્યું હતું.

