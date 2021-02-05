તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Ahmedabad
  Aam Aadmi Party's 53 Candidates Arrive In Ahmedabad To Fill Up Forms, Tomorrow Manish Sisodia Will Hold An Eight hour Road Show In The City

ચૂંટણી જંગ:અમદાવાદમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા, આવતી કાલે મનિષ સિસોદિયા શહેરમાં આઠ કલાકનો રોડ શો કરશે

અમદાવાદ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ચૂંટણી પ્રચારના શ્રી ગણેશ થયાં - Divya Bhaskar
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ચૂંટણી પ્રચારના શ્રી ગણેશ થયાં
  • આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ અમદાવાદમાં 53, સુરત માટે 26, વડોદરામાં 05 અને રાજકોટ માટે 20 ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરી છે
  • અમદાવાદમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ મહિલા ઉમેદવારોને પ્રાધાન્ય આપ્યું
  • રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી માટે પાર્ટીએ એક મહિના પહેલાં જ કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોનું લીસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું હતું

રાજ્યની છ મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે ઉમેદવારો નક્કી થઈ ગયાં છે. જેમાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસમાં ભારે કકળાટ શરુ થયો છે. ત્યારે આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપાલિટી ચૂંટણી માટે 53 ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરી છે. તેની સાથે પાર્ટી દ્વારા સુરત માટે 26, વડોદરામાં 05 અને રાજકોટ માટે 20 ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરી છે. આજે ‘આપ’ના અમદાવાદના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે. બીજી બાજુ આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના દિલ્હીના નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી મનિષ સિસોદિયા અમદાવાદથી પાર્ટીના પ્રચારની શરુઆત કરી રહ્યાં છે. તેઓ આવતી કાલથી અમદાવાદમાં પૂર્વ અને પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં આઠ કલાકનો લાંબો રોડ શો કરશે.

શહેરમાં રખિયાલ વોર્ડમાંથી ‘આપે’ રીક્ષા ચાલકને ટીકિટ આપી
શહેરમાં રખિયાલ વોર્ડમાંથી ‘આપે’ રીક્ષા ચાલકને ટીકિટ આપી

મહિલા ઉમેદવારોને પ્રાધાન્ય આપ્યું
અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા અમદાવાદની ચૂંટણીમાં 192 બેઠકોમાં 50 ટકા બેઠકો મહિલાઓ માટે અનામત હોવાથી મહિલાઓને પ્રાધાન્ય આપ્યું છે. પાર્ટીએ જ્ઞાતિના સમિકરણોનું ધ્યાન રાખીને તમામ જ્ઞાતીમાંથી ઉમેદવારોને ચૂંટણી લડવાની તક આપી છે. પાર્ટીએ રખિયાલ વોર્ડમાંથી એક રીક્ષા ચાલકને પણ ટીકિટ આપી છે. ત્યારે આજે પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોએ ઉત્સાહ ભેર ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરુઆત કરી દીધી છે.

આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ અમદાવાદમાં નુક્કડ સભાઓ કરીને પ્રચાર શરૂ કર્યો
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ અમદાવાદમાં નુક્કડ સભાઓ કરીને પ્રચાર શરૂ કર્યો

એક મહિના પહેલાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ ઉમેદવારોનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું હતું
રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણી આગામી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં યોજાવાની છે ત્યારે આ ચૂંટણીમાં સૌથી પહેલા આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી. ગુજરાતમાં કોર્પોરેશન અને સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોનું પહેલું લિસ્ટ આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના દિલ્હીના ધારાસભ્ય આતિશીજી દ્વારા અમદાવાદમાં જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. સુરત, ડેડિયાપાડા, નર્મદા, મોરબી, જામનગર, પાટણ, રાજકોટ શહેર, રાજકોટ જિલ્લાના કુલ 504 ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. ઉમેદવારોના જાહેર કરાયેલા લિસ્ટમાં 31 ટકા મહિલા ઉમેદવારો સામેલ હતાં.

અમદાવાદમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા મહિલા ઉમેદવારોને પ્રાધાન્ય અપાયું
અમદાવાદમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા મહિલા ઉમેદવારોને પ્રાધાન્ય અપાયું

ઉમેદવારોની માહિતી માટે ઈ-મેલ આઈડી જાહેર કર્યો હતો
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ જયારે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી અંગે તેમના ઉમેદવારનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું ત્યારે તેમના કાર્યકર સાથે સ્થાનિકોને ઉમેદવાર વિશે કાઈ માહિતી આપવી હોય એ માટે પાર્ટીએ ઈ-મેલ આઈડી પણ જાહેર કર્યો હતો, જેથી તેઓ તેમના ઉમેદવાર અંગે કોઈ ખામી જણાય તો એને બદલી શકે.

મનિષ સિસોદિયાના રોડ શોનો કાર્યક્રમ
મનિષ સિસોદિયાના રોડ શોનો કાર્યક્રમ

મનિષ સિસોદીયા અમદાવાદમાં ચૂંટણી પ્રચારની શરૂઆત કરશે
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી મનિષ સિસોદિયા અમદાવાદમાં આઠ કલાક લાંબો રોડ શો કરશે. તેઓ અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ અને પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં રોડ શો કરીને શક્તિ પ્રદર્શન કરશે. આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના પ્રચારની શરૂઆત કરીને ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોને જીતાડવા માટે લોકોને વિનંતી કરશે. આવતી કાલે અમદાવાદમાં સવારે 10 વાગ્યે મનિષ સિસોદિયા હાટકેશ્વરની સેવન ડે સ્કૂલથી રોડ શોની શરૂઆત કરશે અને બપોરે દોઢ વાગે બાપુનગર સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે સમાપન થશે. ત્યાર બાદ શહેરના પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં બપોરે અઢી વાગ્યે થલતેજ અંજની માતાના મંદિરેથી ફરીવાર રોડ શોની શરૂઆત કરશે અને સાજે 6 વાગ્યે ગોતા એસજી હાઈવે બ્રિજની નીચે સમાપન થશે.

  કૉપી લિંક
