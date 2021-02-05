તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શારિરીક શોષણ:અમદાવાદના બાપુનગરમાં 5 વર્ષની બાળકી સાથે શારિરીક અડપલા કરનાર યુવકની ધરપકડ કરાઈ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • બાળકીને લાલચ આપીને ઘરે લઈ જઈને શારિરીક અડપલાં કર્યાં અને બાદમાં તેને ઘરે મોકલી દીધી હતી
  • ગુમસુમ રહેતી બાળકીને માતાએ પૂછતાં બાળકીએ હકિકત જણાવી હતી

અમદાવાદમાં બાળકીઓને લલચાવીને તેની સાથે શારિરીક અડપલાં અને દુષ્કર્મના કિસ્સા અવાર નવાર સામે આવી રહ્યાં છે. શહેરમાં બાપુનગર વિસ્તારમાં સ્થિત શાસ્ત્રીનગરમાં પાંચ વર્ષની બાળકી સાથે શારિરીક અડપલા કરનારા 35 વર્ષના યુવાનની બાપુનગર પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધીને ધરપકડ કરી છે.
માતાએ પૂછતાં બાળકીએ હકિકત જણાવી
પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો પ્રમાણે શહેરના બાપુનગરમાં શાસ્ત્રીનગર વિસ્તારમાં 35 વર્ષનો યુવક તેની પાડોશમાં રહેતી પાંચ વર્ષની બાળકી જ્યારે તેના ઘર પાસે રમતી હતી ત્યારે તેને ચોકલેટની લાલચ આપીને પોતાના ઘરે લઈ ગયો હતો. તેણે પોતાના ઘરમાં આ નાની માસુમ બાળકીને શારિરીક અડપલાં કર્યાં હતાં બાદમાં તેણે બાળકીને તેના ઘરે મોકલી દીધી હતી. આ બાળકી યુવકને પાડોશમાં રહેવાના કારણે ઓળખતી હતી. ઘરે આવ્યા બાદ બાળકી ગુમસુમ રહેતા તેની માતાએ તેને સવાલ કર્યો હતો કે શું થયું છે કેમ આમ બોલ્યા વિના બેસી રહી છે? ત્યારે બાળકીએ સમગ્ર હકિકત કહેતા માતાના પગ તળેથી જમીન સરકી ગઈ હતી. તેણે સમગ્ર મામલે પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. આ કેસમાં બાપુનગર પોલીસે યુવક સામે ગુનો નોંધીને તેની ધરપકડ કરીને વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

