ઓનલાઈન ઠગાઈ:ગુજરાતમાં છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં સાઇબર ક્રાઇમની 1859 ફરિયાદો નોંધાઈ, અમદાવાદમાં જ 920 ઘટનાઓ બની

અમદાવાદ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • રાજ્યમાં 2568 આરોપીઓ સામે પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી જેમાં 2236 આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી
  • કોરોના કાળમાં ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન વધતાં ઠગાઈની ઘટનાઓ પણ વધવા માંડી
  • રાજ્યના ચાર શહેરોમાં વર્ષ 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની 519 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઇ હતી

કોરોના કાળમાં ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન વધતાં ઠગાઈની ઘટનાઓ પણ વધવા માંડી છે. ઇન્ટરનેટના વધતા જતા ઉપયોગને કારણે સાઇબર ક્રાઇમમાં દિનપ્રતિદિન વધારો થયો હોવાનું છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષના આંકડા પરથી કહી શકાય છે. રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં રજૂ કરાયેલી વિગતો પ્રમાણે છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં સાઇબર ક્રાઇમની 1859 ફરિયાદો નોંધાઈ હતી, જેમાં 2568 આરોપીઓ સામે પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી, જે પૈકી 2236 આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે 332 આરોપીઓ પકડવાના બાકી હોવાનું રાજ્ય સરકારે રજૂ કરેલા જવાબમાં દર્શાવાયું છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની કુલ 920 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઇ છે. આ પૈકી 2019માં 175 જ્યારે તેની સરખામણીએ 2020માં 334 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઇ હતી.
2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની ઘટનામાં ચિંતાજનક વધારો થયો
અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં 2016માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની 71 ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ હતી. 2017માં 112 જ્યારે 2018માં 228 સાથે સાયબર ક્રાઇમની ઘટનામાં સતત વધારો થયો હતો. પરંતુ 2019માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની ફરિયાદોનું પ્રમાણ ઘટયું હતું અને 175 ઘટના નોંધાઇ હતી. જોકે, 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની ઘટનામાં ચિંતાજનક વધારો થયો હતો અને કુલ 334 ઘટનાઓ સામે આવી હતી.
કોરોના કાળમાં લોકો ઓનલાઈન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન તરફ વળ્યાં હતાં
2020માં કોરોનાને પગલે આનલાઇન શોપિંગ- ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન તરફ લોકોના ઝુકાવમાં વધારો થયો હતો. આ સિૃથતિનો ગેરલાભ લઇને ગઠિયાઓએ હેકિંગ, કાર્ડ ફ્રોડ દ્વારા સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પણ પુષ્કળ પ્રમાણમાં આચર્યું હતું. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં સાયબર ક્રાઇમ બદલ 1 જાન્યુઆરી 2020થી 30 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020 દરમિયાન 133 વ્યક્તિઓને ઝડપી પાડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.
2016થી સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020 સુધીમાં 1454 વ્યક્તિઓની ધરપકડ
2016થી સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમ બદલ અમદાવાદ શહેરમાંથી કુલ 1454 વ્યક્તિઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં 2019માં 479, 2018માં 445ની ધરપકડ થઇ હતી. આમ, 2018 અને 2019 કરતાં 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની વધુ ઘટના નોંધાઇ હોવા છતાં ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવેલી વ્યક્તિઓનું પ્રમાણ સાધારણ નોંધાયું છે. અમદાવાદ-વડોદરા-સુરત-રાજકોટ એમ ચાર શહેરમાં વર્ષ 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની 519 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઇ હતી. જેમાં સુરતમાંથી 121, વડોદરામાંથી 45 અને રાજકોટમાંથી 19 ઘટનાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. સુરતમાં 2019 કરતાં 2020માં સાયબર ક્રાઇમની ઘટનામાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે. 2019માં 230 જ્યારે 2020માં 121 ઘટના નોંધાઇ હતી.

રાજ્યના ચાર શહેરોમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં સાયબર ક્રાઇમના કેસ

શહેર20162017201820192020
અમદાવાદ71112228175334
રાજકોટ77181019
સુરત61110154230121
વડોદરા6215202745
