  • A Series Of Five T20 Matches Will Be Played At The Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad. Ticket Prices For The Match Have Been Kept From Rs 500 To Rs 10,000.

ટિકિટ બુકિંગ શરૂ:અમદાવાદમાં નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં પાંચ T20 મેચની સિરીઝ રમાશે, મેચની ટિકિટનો ભાવ 500 રૂપિયાથી માંડીને 10 હજાર રૂપિયા રખાયો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
T20 મેચ માટે ઓનલાઈન ટિકિટ બુકિંગ શરુ થયું - Divya Bhaskar
T20 મેચ માટે ઓનલાઈન ટિકિટ બુકિંગ શરુ થયું
  • ટેસ્ટ મેચ કરતાં ભાવ વધુ હોવા છતાં લોકોએ ઓનલાઈન ટીકિટ બુક કરાવી લીધી

વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં ટેસ્ટમેચ બાદ પાંચ T20 મેચની સિરીઝ રમાશે. આ સિરીઝ 12 માર્ચથી શરૂ થશે. આ મેચની ઓનલાઇન ટિકિટનું બુકીંગ book myshow પર શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. જોકે લોકોને ટેસ્ટમેચ કરતા વધારે T20 મેચમાં વધારે રસ હોય છે. જેથી મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો આ મેચ જોવા આવે તેવી શક્યતા છે. આ સ્ટેડિયમની કેપિસિટી 1 લાખ 32 હજાર દર્શકોની છે. કોરોનાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને સ્ટેડિયમની કેપિસિટીના 50 ટકા દર્શકો માટેની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે. આ મેચની ટિકિટનું ઓનલાઇન ટિકિટનું વેચાણ શરૂ થતાં લોકોએ ઘણી ટિકિટ બુક કરવી દીધી છે.

આ મેચની ટિકિટના ભાવ પણ ટેસ્ટમેચ કરતાં વધારે છે
ટેસ્ટ મેચ કરતાં T20માં ટિકિટોનો વધુ ભાવ
આ મેચની ટિકિટના ભાવ પણ ટેસ્ટમેચ કરતાં વધારે છે. મેચની ટિકિટ રૂ 500,1000,2000 થી માંડીને 10 હજાર સુધીની રાખવામા આવી છે. જેથી કહી શકાય કે સ્ટેડિયમને સારી એવી આવક પણ થશે. જોકે મોટાભાગના લોકો 500 વાળી ટિકિટ ખરીદતા હોય છે. પરંતુ જો 500 વાળી બધી ટિકિટ વેચાઈ ગઈ તો લોકોને મોંઘાભાવની ટિકિટ ખરીદવાનો વારો આવશે. હજી ઓફલાઇન ટિકિટ માટે કોઈ જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી નથી. પરંતુ જો કોઈએ ઓનલાઇન ટીકીટ બુક કરાવી હશે તો તેને ફીઝીકલ ટિકિટ સ્ટેડિયમના બોક્સ ઓફીસ પરથી લેવી પડશે. પરંતુ જો સ્ટેડિયમમાં મેચ નહીં હોય તે દિવસ એજ ટિકિટ કલેક્ટ કરી શકશે નહીતો તેને બૂકમાય શોની ઓફીસ પરથી લેવી પડશે.

500 વાળી બધી ટિકિટ વેચાઈ ગઈ તો લોકોને મોંઘાભાવની ટિકિટ ખરીદવાનો વારો આવશે
500 વાળી બધી ટિકિટ વેચાઈ ગઈ તો લોકોને મોંઘાભાવની ટિકિટ ખરીદવાનો વારો આવશે

પાર્કિંગ માટે પણ એપ પરથી રજીસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવુ પડશે
T20 મેચમાં પણ પાર્કિગની સુવિધાઓ સ્ટેડિયમની બહાર જ AMDA PARK એપ પર રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવી પડશે. આ એપ દ્વારા 28 પ્લોટ પાર્કિગ માટે તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે .ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે સ્ટેડિયમ દ્વારા સિક્યુરીટીના કારણોસર સ્ટેડિયમની અંદર પાર્કિગ નહીં કરી શકાય. T20 મેચને લઈને સ્ટેડિયમની બહાર ના રોડ પર આજે નવું બેરીકેટીંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં લોકોની ભીડ ન થાય અને તેમના વાહનોના પાર્કિગની વ્યવસ્થા જળવાય રહે તે રીતે વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી છે. સાથે સુરક્ષાને લઈને પોલીસના જવાનોને પણ અત્યાર થી પોઈન્ટ સોંપી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. સ્થાનિકોને આ મેચ દરમિયાન ઘણી તકલીફ પડી શકે છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
