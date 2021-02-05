તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અનોખું સ્ટાર્ટઅપ:ચાલુ કારમાં પંક્ચર થતા જાતે હવા ભરે છે, PDPUના ઇન્ક્યુબેશન સેન્ટરના વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું અનોખું સ્ટાર્ટઅપ

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
તમે રોડ પર 100ની સ્પીડે ડ્રાઇવ કરી રહ્યાં છો અને ગાડીમાં પંચર પડે તો આ ડિવાઇસ તરત ઇન્ડિકેટ કરે છે અને ગાડીમાં ઓટોમેટિક હવા ભરી શકે છે. જેનાથી તમે પંચર સાથે સેફ્લી 100થી 150 કિમી ડ્રાઇવ કરીને ડેસ્ટિનેશન સુધી પહોંચી શકો છો. PDPU ઇન્ક્યુબેશન સેન્ટરમાં દાહોદ અને સુરતના બે વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ મળીને ‘બોગી સોફ’ નામનું આ ડિવાઇસ બનાવ્યું છે જે ચાલતા વાહનમાં એર પ્રેશર મેનેજ કરી શકે છે. આ ટાયર પ્રેશર મેન્ટેન્સ સિસ્ટમથી વ્હીકલનું માઇલેજ પણ યોગ્ય રીતે જળવાય છે.

50 ટકા વાહનોમાં એર પ્રેશર મેન્ટેન્સનો અભાવ
એન.એચ.આઇ.ના વર્ષ 2019ના રિપોર્ટ મુજબ 2018-19માં 11 હજાર જેટલાં રોડ એક્સિડેન્ટ થયાં છે. જેમાં 50 ટકા રોડ અકસ્માત વાહનોમાં એર પ્રેશર મેન્ટેન્સના અભાવે ટાયર ફાટવાથી થયા છે. તો 236 જેટલાં રોડ અકસ્માતમાં 156 લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યાં છે. તેથી વિદેશમાં ઘણી જગ્યાએ ટ્રાયર પ્રેશર મોનિટરિંગ સિસ્ટમ ફરજિયાત છે. આ ડિવાઇસની કિંમત 10 હજારથી 50 હજાર રૂપિયા છે. જે ઝીરો મેન્ટેન્સ ઓપરેટેડ છે.

પંચર કરી લૂંટની ઘટના બનતા ડિવાઇસ બનાવ્યું
ગોધરા નેશનલ હાઇવે પરથી પસાર થતાં અમારા પ્રોફેસર સાથે કાર પંચર કરી લૂંટની ઘટના બની તેના પરથી આ ડિવાઇસ બનાવવાનો વિચાર આવ્યો હતો. આ ડિવાઇસ મહિલા ડ્રાઇવરોની સેફ્ટી માટે પણ ખૂબ ઉપયોગી થઇ શકે છે. અમને ઇન્ક્યુબેશન સપોર્ટ મળતાં અમે હવે આની ડિઝાઇનમાં નવું ઇનોવેશન કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. ડિવાઇસની નેશનલ પેટન્ટ રજિસ્ટ્રર કરાવી છે. અમે અત્યારે 4 ગાડીઓમાં આ ડિવાઇસ લગાડ્યાં છે. જે માટે લોકોનો પોઝેટિવ રિસ્પોન્સ મળી રહ્યો છે. -મયુર મહાલા અને ગૌરવ ચાલે , ફાઉન્ડર, બોગી સોફ

