દુર્ઘટના:અમદાવાદના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર આવેલા કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં આગ, 4 લોકોના મોત, ફાયરબ્રિગેડની 24 ગાડીઓ ઘટનાસ્થળે, રેસ્ક્યુની કામગીરી ચાલુ

અમદાવાદ5 મિનિટ પહેલા
શહેરના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર આવેલા કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં બપોરે આગની ઘટના બની છે. જેને પગલે ફાયરબ્રિગેડની આઠ જેટલી ગાડીઓ ઘટનાસ્થળે રવાના કરવામાં આવી હતી. કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં આગ લાગતા એક દીવાલ પડી ગઈ હતી. જેમાં 12 જેટલા લોકો ફસાયા હતા. આ 12માંથી 4ના મોત થઈ ગયા છે. જ્યારે ફાયરની ટીમ દ્વારા હાલ રેસ્ક્યુ કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. હાલ ફાયર બ્રિગેડની 24 ટીમ દ્વારા આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવવા માટે પ્રયાસો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

સૌથી વધુ આગની ઘટનાઓ અમદાવાદમાં
વર્ષ 2017-2018માં રાજ્યમાં 7330 જેટલા આગના બનાવ બન્યાં હતા, જેમાં સૌથી વધુ આગ બનાવો અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં નોંધાયા હતા. જેને કારણે મિલકતોને કરોડો નુકસાન થયું હતું. આમ જોવા જઇએ તો રાજ્યમાં દરરોજ 21 જેટલા આગના બનાવો બને છે. જ્યારે ટકાવારીની દ્રષ્ટિએ જોઇએ તો ગુજરાતમાં બનેલા આગના બનાવોમાં 31 ટકાથી વધુ બનાવો તો અમદાવાદ ફાયર વિભાગમાં નોંધાયા હતા. જ્યારે 2018-19માં મળેલા ફાયર કોલ મુજબ 2123 જેટલા આગના કોલ મળ્યા હતા.

