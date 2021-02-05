તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઘરવાપસીની તૈયારી:શંકરસિંહ વાઘેલાને કોંગ્રેસમાં પરત લાવવા આગામી 15 ફેબ્રુઆરી બાદ નિર્ણય લેવાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • બે દિવસ પહેલાં ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીએ શંકરસિંહ સાથે પોતાના નિવાસસ્થાને બંધ બારણે મીટિંગ યોજી હતી

તાજેતરમાં જ ગુજરાતના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી શંકરસિંહ વાઘેલાએ એક વીડિયો દ્વારા એવું જણાવ્યું હતું કે રાજ્યમાં ભાજપને પછાડવા માટે દિલ્હીથી સોનિયા ગાંધી અને રાહુલ ગાંધી મને બોલાવશે તો હું ત્યાં જઈને તેમની સાથે વાતચીત કરવા માટે તૈયાર છું. જો તેઓ તૈયાર થશે તો હું કોંગ્રેસમાં વિના શરતે જોડાઈ જઈશ. તેમના આ વીડિયો બાદ કોંગ્રેસમાં ઘરવાપસી માટે આગામી 15મી ફેબ્રુઆરી બાદ નિર્ણય લેવાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે. કોંગ્રેસના નેતા ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીએ બે દિવસ અગાઉ શંકરસિંહ સાથે બંધ બારણે પોતાના નિવાસ સ્થાને બેઠક યોજતાં ચર્ચાઓ શરુ થઈ ગઈ છે. બીજી બાજુ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ ગયેલા અલ્પેશ ઠાકોરને પણ કોંગ્રેસમાં પરત લાવવાની કવાયત હાથ ધરાઈ હોવાનું સુત્રો દ્વારા જાણવા મળ્યું છે.
હાલના સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસ પાસે ગુજરાતમાં કોઈપણ પ્રચલિત નેતા નથી
શંકરસિંહ વાઘેલાની આ કથિત મુલાકાત બાદ સોલંકીએ તે જ રાત્રે કોંગ્રેસ સાથે છેડો ફાડીને ભાજપમાં જોડાયેલા અલ્પેશ ઠાકોરને પણ કોંગ્રેસમાં પરત લાવવા માટે પ્રયાસો કર્યા હોવાનું કહેવામાં આવે છે. આગામી 2022ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીને ધ્યાને રાખીને ભાજપ સામે બાથ ભીડવા અને જ્ઞાતિ જાતીના રાજકીય સમીકરણો બેસાડવા માટે વાઘેલા અને ઠાકોરની ઘરવાપસી માટે કોંગ્રેસ તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. મહત્વનું છે કે હાલના સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસ પાસે ગુજરાતમાં કોઈપણ સર્વસ્વિકૃત નેતા નથી. તેમજ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી માટે લોકો વચ્ચે પણ માસ અપીલ ધરાવતા કદાવર નેતાની મોટી ખોટ છે.
આગામી 15 ફેબ્રુઆરી પછી ગમે ત્યારે ઘરવાપસીની આ જાહેરાત થઈ શકે
આ તરફ કોંગ્રેસના સૂત્રોમાં ચર્ચાતી વાત મુજબ આગામી 15 ફેબ્રુઆરી પછી ગમે ત્યારે ઘરવાપસીની આ જાહેરાત થઈ શકે છે. જો કોંગ્રેસના સૂત્રોની વાત માનીએ તો પાર્ટી માટે હાલની પંચાયતો અને પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી મીની વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી સમાન જ છે. 2015માં આ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસે ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં ભાજપને ધોબીપછાડ આપી હતી. કુલ 31માંતી 23 જેટલી જિલ્લા પંચાયતો પર કોંગ્રેસનો વાવટો લહેરાવ્યો હતો. જોકે તે વખતે પણ મહાનગરોમાં કોંગ્રેસની નબળાઈ સામે આવી હતી.
ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીએ આ કામનું બીડું ઝડપ્યું હોવાની ચર્ચાઓ
રાજ્યમાં કોંગ્રેસના અસ્તિત્વ પર પણ કેટલાક સવાલ છે. તો તેની સાથે ગુજરાતમાં કોંગ્રેસના દિગ્ગજ નેતા અહમદભાઈ પેટલના અવસાન પછી દિલ્હીમાં હાઈકમાન્ડ સુધી વ્યક્તિગત રીતે રાજ્યનો અવાજ પહોંચાડનાર કોઈ નેતા નથી તેવી સ્થિતિમાં વાઘેલા અને ઠાકોરની ઘરવાપસી કરાવવાથી કોંગ્રેસ પોતાનો ઉદ્ધાર જોઈ રહી હોવાનું મનાય છે. તો આગામી વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં 2017ની જેમ ભાજપને ખૂબ જ મજબૂતાઈથી પડકાર આપવા માટે જ્ઞાતિ-જાતિના સમિકરણો અને આક્રમક્તા સાથે જાણિતા ચહેરાની ખોટ પૂરી કરવા માટે કોંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીએ આ કામનું બીડું ઝડપ્યું હોવાનું લાગે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો