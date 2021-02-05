તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વકર્યો:શહેરમાં કોરોનાના કેસ વધ્યાં, 9 નવા માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન જાહેર કરાયા અને 4 કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન દૂર કરાયા

  • નવા કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં 9 માર્ચથી સઘન અને ઘનિષ્ઠ હાઉસ ટુ હાઉસ સર્વેલન્સ અને સ્કિનિંગની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે

મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી પૂર્ણ થતાં અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં ઉછાળો આવ્યો છે. શહેરમાં 45 માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન અમલી બન્યા છે. ત્યારે 9 નવા માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન વિસ્તાર ઉમેરાયા છે. મણિનગર, ઘોડાસર, ખોખરા, નારણપુરા, સરખેજ, બોપલ અને થલતેજમાં 117 ઘરોના 478 લોકોને કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે 4 કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન દૂર કરાયા છે. નવા માઈક્રો કેન્ટેનમેન્ટ વિસ્તારોમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પેોરેશનના હેલ્થ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ દ્વારા આવતીકાલે (9 માર્ચ)થી સઘન અને ઘનિષ્ઠ હાઉસ ટુ હાઉસ સર્વેલન્સ અને સ્કિનિંગની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે. સર્વે દરમિયાન ધ્યાને આવેલા કોરોનાના લક્ષણ ધરાવતા શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિઓના સેમ્પલ લેવાશે.

શહેરમાં 100થી વધુ કેસ નોંધાયા
છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 129 નવા કેસ અને 120 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે. જ્યારે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન વિસ્તારમાં એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 2,319 થયો છે. 7 માર્ચની સાંજથી 8 માર્ચની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 126 અને જિલ્લામાં 3 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ શહેરમાં 120 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 63,713 થયો છે. જ્યારે 60,665 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે.

