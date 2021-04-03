તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:અમદાવાદ આવતી-જતી 8 ફ્લાઇટ 45 મિનિટ મોડી, ગો-એરની ફલાઇટ 4.40 ક્લાક મોડી પડી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

અમદાવાદ આવતી-જતી 8 ફ્લાઇટો 45 મિનિટ મોડી પડી હતી. જેમાં સ્પાઇસ જેટની 2, ગો-એરની 5 અને ઇન્ડિગોની 1 ફ્લાઇટ હતી. ગો-એરની લખનૌ-અમદાવાદ ફ્લાઇટ 4.40 કલાક મોડી પડી હતી.

મોડી પડેલી ફ્લાઇટોની યાદી

સ્પાઇસ જેટ
પટણા-અમદાવાદ1.25 કલાક
અમદાવાદ-પટણા1.27 કલાક
ગો-એર
અમદાવાદ-ગોવા1.26 કલાક
મુંબઇ-અમદાવાદ1.6 કલાક
ગોવા-અમદાવાદ1.26 કલાક
ચંદીગઢ-અમદાવાદ1 કલાક
લખનૌ-અમદાવાદ4.40 કલાક
ઇન્ડિગો
ચંદીગઢ-અમદાવાદ52 મિનિટ
