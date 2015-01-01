તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શપથગ્રહણ સમારોહ:8 વિધાનસભાની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં જીતેલા ભાજપના 8 ધારાસભ્યો લાભ પાંચમે લેશે શપથ, ગૃહમાં સંખ્યાબળ 111એ પહોંચશે

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર

રાજ્યમાં 10 નવેમ્બરે યોજાયેલી 8 બેઠકોની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપે તમામ 8 બેઠક પર જીત મેળવી હતી. આ તમામ ધારાસભ્યો લાભ પાંચમ એટલે કે 19 નવેમ્બરના રોજ ધારાસભ્યપદના શપથ લેશે. આ સાથે જ વિધાનસભામાં ભાજપનું સંખ્યાબળ 111 બેઠક પર પહોંચશે.

ભાજપને 55 ટકા તો કોંગ્રેસને 34 ટકા મત મળ્યા હતા
આ પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં વોટ શેરિંગની વાત કરીએ તો આ આઠ બેઠકો પર ભાજપને 55 ટકા મત મળ્યા હતા, જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસને માત્ર 34.4 ટકા જ મત મળ્યા હતા. આ બેઠકો પર 8.46 ટકા મત અન્ય ઉમેદવારોને જ્યારે 2.16 ટકા મત નોટામાં પડ્યા હતા.

શપથગ્રહણ બાદ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસનું સંખ્યાબળ
આ 8 ધારાસભ્યોએ શપથ લીધા બાદ ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની સ્થિતિ જોઈએ તો ભાજપના 111, કૉંગ્રેસના 65, બીટીપીના 2, એનસીપીના 1, અપક્ષ 1 ધારાસભ્ય રહ્યા છે. 182 સભ્ય સંખ્યા ધરાવતી ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં હાલ બે બેઠક ખાલી પડી છે. હાલ દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા અને મોરવા હડફ બેઠક ખાલી પડી છે.

કઈ બેઠક પરથી કોણ જીત્યું હતું

બેઠકચૂંટાયેલ ઉમેદવાર
મોરબીબ્રિજેશ મેરજા
ધારીજે.વી.કાકડિયા
ગઢડાઆત્મારામ પરમાર
કપરાડાજીતુ ચૌધરી
લીંબડીકિરીટસિંહ રાણા
કરજણઅક્ષય પટેલ
અબડાસાપ્રદ્યુમનસિંહ જાડેજા
