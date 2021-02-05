તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઓડિટમાં ખુલાસો:દિવાન બલ્લુભાઈ, JL સહિત 65 ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલે સરકારી મર્યાદા કરતાં વધુ ફી વસૂલી

અમદાવાદ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • એકાઉન્ટન્ટ જનરલના ઓડિટમાં ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલોના ગોટાળા પકડાયા
  • સ્કૂલોને વધારાની ફી બે દિવસમાં શિક્ષણ વિભાગના બજેટમાં જમા કરાવી દેવાનો આદેશ

રાજકોટ એકાઉન્ટ જનરલ ઓફિસ દ્વારા શહેરની 65 ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલોએ સરકારી નિયમ વિરૂદ્ધ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસેથી વધુ ફી વસૂલ્યાનો ઘટસ્ફોટ થતાં, સ્કૂલોને તે ફી શિક્ષણ વિભાગના બજેટ હેડ હેઠળ પરત કરવા આદેશ કરાયો હતો. છતાં 17 સ્કૂલોએ જ વધારાની ફીના દસ્તાવેજો રજૂ કર્યા હતા. બાકીની સ્કૂલોને બે દિવસમાં સરકારમાં ફી જમા કરાવવા આદેશ અપાયો છે. અમદાવાદની 45 સ્કૂલોએ હજુ કોઇ દસ્તાવેજો જમા કરાવ્યા નથી.

પરિપત્ર અનુસાર, એકાઉન્ટ જનરલ રાજકોટ કચેરી દ્વારા 2012-13થી2018-19 સુધી અમદાવાદની બિનસરકારી અનુદાનિત સ્કૂલો દ્વારા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસેથી અનઅધિકૃત વધુ ફી વસૂલાઇ છે. એ.જી. કચેરીની તપાસમાં 65 સ્કૂલોએ ગેરકાયદે વધુ ફી વસૂલી છે. 17 સ્કૂલોએ ચલણ કમિટી સામે દસ્તાવેજ રજૂ કર્યા છે, બાકીની સ્કૂલે દસ્તાવેજો જમા કરાવ્યા નથી.

આ સ્કૂલોએ વધુ ફી વસૂલ કરી હતી

સ્કૂલનું નામઉઘરાવેલી વધુ ફી
જય સોમનાથ હાયર સેન્કડરી સ્કૂલ, ખોખરા58.75 લાખ
શ્રી વિદ્યાનગર હાઇસ્કૂલ16.20 લાખ
જીવકોરબા ઉચ્ચત્તર માધ્યમિક સ્કૂલ, મણિનગર13.04 લાખ
એમ.કે.સેક. એન્ડ હા.સે.સ્કૂલ, એલિસબ્રિજ10.62 લાખ
ન્યુ વિદ્યાવિહાર ગર્લ્સ હાઇસ્કૂલ7.48 લાખ
હેબ્રોન હાઇસ્કૂલ, મણિનગર6.06 લાખ
દિવાન બલ્લુભાઇ માધ્યમિક સ્કૂલ, કાંકરિયા5.96 લાખ
રાજસ્થાન હિન્દી સ્કૂલ, શાહીબાગ4.73 લાખ
વિશ્વનિકેતન વિદ્યાવિહાર, નારાણપુરા4 લાખ

વધારાની ફી વાલીઓને પરત કરો

વાલી મંડળના પ્રકાશ કાપડિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમામ સ્કૂલોના સંચાલકોને દંડ થવો જોઇએ. જે વલણ ખાનગી સ્કૂલો સાથે છે તે જ વલણ ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલો સાથે હોવું જોઇએ. સ્કૂલોએ જે રકમ વાલીઓથી વસૂલી છે, તે રકમ પરત થવી જોઇએ. ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલો સરકારી ગ્રાન્ટથી ચાલતી હોવા છતાં શિક્ષણ વિભાગ કોઇ પગલાં લેતું નથી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો