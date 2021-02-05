તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  6 Municipal Corporation's Election Campaign From Today, BJP's First Victory In One Of The 576 Seats In Naranpura Ward Of Ahmedabad As Binda Surati Was Uncontested.

મોર્નિંગ બ્રીફ:6 મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનનો આજથી ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર, અમદાવાદના નારણપુરા વોર્ડ પર બિન્દા સુરતી બિનહરીફ થતાં 576 બેઠકો પૈકીની એક બેઠક પર પહેલી જીત ભાજપની

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા

ગુજરાતમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીનું ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયું છે. મંગળવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસ હતો. 6 મ્યુનિસિપિલ કોર્પોરેશનના 576 ઉમેદવારો પૈકી અમદાવાદની નારણપુરા બેઠક બિનહરીફ થઈ છે. આજથી 6 મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ, આપ સહિતની રાજકીય પાર્ટી અને અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો આજથી ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર શરૂ કરશે.

આ 2 ઘટના પર નજર રહેશે
1) આજથી 6 મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીનો પ્રચાર શરૂ થશે, ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ, આપ તેમજ અપક્ષો મતદાતાનો મત મેળવવા પ્રચાર કરશે
2) આજે રાજ્યભરમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનના બીજા તબક્કામાં પોલીસ, આરોગ્ય સહિતના કોરોના વોરિયર્સને વેક્સિન અપાશે

હવે જોઈએ ગઈકાલના 7 ખાસ સમાચાર

1. ગુજરાતની 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની 576 બેઠકોમાં સૌ પ્રથમ જીત ભાજપની, અમદાવાદમાં બિન્દા સુરતી બિનહરીફ
મંગળવાર ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસ હતો. ત્યારે નારણપુરાથી બક્ષીપંચની રિઝર્વ બેઠક ઉપર કોંગ્રેસના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ચંદ્રિકા રાવળે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચતા ભાજપે આ બેઠક કબ્જે કરી છે. 2021ની મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપની પહેલી જ જીત. નારણપુરા વોર્ડના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર બિન્દા સુરતી બિનહરીફ જાહેર થયા છે. આ સાથે જ તેઓ સૌ પહેલા મ્યુનિસિપલ કાઉન્સિલર બન્યા છે. અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસી ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચી લેતા ભાજપને વગર મહેનતે લોટરી લાગી છે અને બિન્દા સુરતી બિનહરીફ થયા છે. સોમવારે નારણપુરાની રિઝર્વ સીટ પર આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના મહિલા ઉમેદવારનું ફોર્મ રદ્દ થયું હતું.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

2. કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્ય ઈમરાન ખેડાવાલાએ નારાજગી સાથે રાજીનામું પાછું ખેંચી લીધું; કહ્યું, એવું કામ નહીં કરું જેનાથી પક્ષને નુકસાન થાય
કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્ય ઈમરાન ખેડાવાલાએ સોમવારે પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ અમિત ચાવડાને રાજીનામું ધરી દીધું હતું, જ્યારે મંગળવારે તેમણે નારાજગી સાથે પોતાનું રાજીનામું પરત ખેંચી લીધું છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે પાર્ટીના હિતમાં મેં રાજીનામું પરત ખેંચવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. એવું કામ નહીં કરું જેથી પક્ષને નુકસાન થાય. મનદુઃખ જરૂર થયું છે, પરંતુ પાર્ટીએ આપેલા આશ્વાસનથી તેમણે સંતોષ હોવાનો પણ દાવો કર્યો.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

3. ભરૂચના MP મનસુખ વસાવાનું વિવાદિત નિવેદન,'BTP-AIMIM બંને ગાંડા, ઓવૈશી બોલવામાં મર્યાદા રાખે, ચૂંટણી બાદ બંને પાર્ટીનું અસ્તિત્વ ખતમ થઇ જશે'
AIMIM અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસીના ગુજરાત પ્રવાસ દરમિયાન ભાજપ, મોદી અને અમિત શાહને લઇને નિવેદનો કર્યાં હતા, ત્યારે ભરૂચના ભાજપના સાંસદ મનસુખ વસાવાએ AIMIM અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસીને બોલવામાં મર્યાદા રાખવાની સલાહ આપી છે. મનસુખ વસાવાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, BTP-AIMIM બંને તો ગાંડા છે. વધુમાં વસાવાએ AIMIMના અસદુદ્દીન ઔવેસીને બોલવામાં મર્યાદા રાખવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. તો સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી બાદ બન્ને પાર્ટીનું અસ્તિત્વ ખતમ થઈ જશે તેવી ભવિષ્યવાણી કરી હતી.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

4. સુરતમાં DivyaBhaskarના અહેવાલની અસર, BIS કે ISI સર્ટી વગરના મિનરલ વોટર પ્લાન્ટ સીલ
લોકોના આરોગ્યને જોખમમાં મૂકતા મિનરલ વોટરના પ્લાન સુરતમાં બિલાડીની ટોપની જેમ ફૂલ્યા ફાલ્યા હોવાનો અહેવાલ DivyaBhaskarએ કર્યો હતો. જેને લઈને પાલિકાનું આરોગ્ય વિભાગ હરકતમાં આવ્યું છે. પાલિકાના આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા શહેરના ઉધના, કતારગામ સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં ટીમ બનાવીને ગેરકાયદે ચાલતા મિનરલ વોટરના પ્લાન્ટ પર કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ISI કે BIS સર્ટી વગર ધમધમતા આ પ્લાન્ટ્સ અંગે દિવ્યભાસ્કરે જે વિગતો રજૂ કરી હતી. તે પ્લાન્ટ પર પાલિકાએ કામગીરી હાથ ધરીને સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

5. ગુજરાતમાં વેલેન્ટાઇન વીકમાં પ્રેમીઓની મોતની છલાંગ, એક જ દિવસમાં ત્રણ આપઘાતની ઘટનાએ ચકચાર મચાવી
હાલમાં પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓનું પર્વ વેલેન્ટાઇન વીક ચાલી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે ગુજરાતમાં આજે ત્રણ આપઘાતની ઘટનાએ ચકચાર મચાવી દીધો છે. એક જ દિવસમાં એક નહીં પણ ત્રણ-ત્રણ પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓએ આપઘાત કરી લેતા પ્રેમનો દિવસ માતમમાં બદલાઈ ગયો છે. રાજકોટ, જામનગર, સુરતની આ ઘટનામાં કોઈએ ઝાડ પર લટકી તો કોઈએ પુલ પરથી છલાંગ મારી તો કોઈએ એક જ હૂકમાં સાથે લટકી પોતાનો જીવ આપી દીધો છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

6. ભાજપના આંતરિક સર્વેમાં 6 મનપામાં જીત સરળ, પણ જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં જીતવું ઘરું, સૌરાષ્ટ્ર-ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં સ્થિતિ પડકારજનક
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં સત્તાધારી પક્ષ અને વિપક્ષો કાંટાની ટક્કર રહે એવી અટકળો છે. ત્યારે ભાજપે આંતરિક સર્વે કરાવ્યો છે, જેમાં છ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપના વિજયની શક્યતા છે, જેમાં પણ તમામ છ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપ તરફી વાતાવરણ હોવાનો સર્વેનો રિપોર્ટમાં જાણવા મળ્યું છે. પરંતુ જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપને ઘણી મુશ્કેલી પડી શકે એવી શક્યતાઓ છે, 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાંથી સૌરાષ્ટ્ર અને ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં સ્થિતિ ભાજપ માટે સૌથી વધુ પડકારજનક છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

7. એકના ડબલ કરતી સુરતની દંપતીની DSGM કંપનીમાં લોકોના લાખો રૂપિયા ડૂબ્યા, લલચાવવા બોલિવૂડ પાર્ટી પણ આપતા
સરથાણા જકાતનાકા પાસે ગોકુલમ આર્કેડમાં ઓફિસ ખોલી કંપનીમાં રોકાણ કરી 2 વર્ષમાં ડબલ રૂપિયા આપવાની ગેરન્ટી આપનાર ડીએસજીએમ ઇન્ડિયા પ્રા.લિ કંપની ઊઠી ગઈ છે. કંપનીના ડિરેક્ટરો સહિત 9 વિરુદ્ધ સરથાણા પોલીસમાં ગુનો દાખલ થયો છે. આયુર્વેદિક પ્રોડક્ટનું વેચાણ કરતી માર્કેટિંગ કંપની આરોપી ભાર્ગવ પંડ્યાએ 5 વર્ષ પહેલાં શરૂ કરી હતી. લોકોને લલચાવવા બોલિવૂડ પાર્ટી આપતો અને શરૂમાં રૂ.7500 ભરવાના હતા . રોકાણ કરનાર બીજા સભ્યો બનાવે તો કમિશન આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

આજે આ ઈવેન્ટ પર રહેશે નજર
-રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મલ્લારપુર અને બટાલા જશે. તેઓ પાર્ટીની પરિવર્તન યાત્રામાં પણ ભાગ લેશે.
-નરેન્દ્ર મોદી લોકસભામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના અભિભાષણ પર ધન્યવાદ પ્રસ્તાવ પર ભાષણ આપશે. ત્યારબાદ રાહુલ ગાંધી પોતાની વાત રજૂ કરશે.
-પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી આજે સાંજે 6:30 વાગે વીડિયો કોન્ફરન્સિંગ મારફતે વર્લ્ડ સ્સ્ટેનેબલ ડેવલપમેન્ટ સમિટનું ઉદઘાટન કરશે.
-કોંગ્રેસ નેતા પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી વાડ્રા આજે ચિલખાના અને સહારનપુરમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયતમાં ભાગ લેશે.

