મોર્નિંગ બ્રીફ:6 મનપાના મેયર નક્કી કરવા ભાજપની પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠક, વલસાડના માલવણમાં પત્નીની આત્મહત્યા, લાશ જોઈ પતિનો પણ આપઘાત

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા

નમસ્કાર!

રાજ્યમાં હવે ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમી ગરમ પવનો શરૂ થયા છે, જેની અસરથી સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં ક્રમશ: ગરમીનો પારો વધી શકે. આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ, મહિલાઓના સશક્તિકરણ અને સમાનતાને લઈ કાર્યક્રમો યોજાશે...ચાલો, શરૂ કરીએ મોર્નિંગ ન્યૂઝ બ્રીફ...

આ 4 ઘટના પર રહેશે નજર
1) 6 મનપાના મેયર નક્કી કરવા માટે સી.આર. પાટીલ અને મુખ્યમંત્રીની અધ્યક્ષતામાં ભાજપની પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠક મળશે.
2) રાજ્યમાં હવે ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમી ગરમ પવનો શરૂ થયા છે, જેની અસરથી સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં ક્રમશ: ગરમીનો પારો વધી શકે.
3) આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ, મહિલાઓના સશક્તિકરણ અને સમાનતાને લઈ કાર્યક્રમો યોજાશે.
4) રાજકોટમાં ચૂંટણી બાદ ત્રીજી વખત પાણીકાપ, આજે 5 વોર્ડની જનતા પાણી વિના ટળવળશે.

હવે જોઈએ ગઈકાલના 5 ખાસ સમાચાર

1) વલસાડના માલવણમાં ઘરકંકાસમાં પત્નીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી, પત્નીની લાશ જોઈ પતિનો પણ આપઘાત
વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં સામાન્ય ઘરકંકાસથી કંટાળી એક દંપતીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી છે. વલસાડ જિલ્લાના ડુંગળી નજીક આવેલા માલવણના અગાર ફળિયામાં રહેતા એક દંપતીએ ઘરકંકાસના કારણે આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધાનો બનાવ બન્યો છે. રવિવારે બપોરે ઘરના બેડરૂમમાં પ્રિયંકાને સાસુ સસરાથી અલગ ભાડાનું મકાનમાં રહેવાની ના પાડતા પ્રિયંકાને મનદુઃખ લાગી આવતા ફાંસો ખાઈ જીવન ટૂંકાવ્યું હતું. પ્રફુલે પ્રિયંકાને ફાસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં જોઈને ઘરનો દરવાજો બંધ કરી ફાંસો ખાઈ જીવન ટૂંકાવ્યું હતું.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

2) વડોદરાના સોની પરિવાર ભાવિનનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મૃત્યુ થતા મૃત્યુઆંક 5 થયો, હવે માત્ર એક જ સભ્ય જીવિત
વડોદરાના સમા સ્પોટ્સ કોમ્પ્લેક્સની સામે આવેલી સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા સોની પરિવારે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન મૃતક નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીના પુત્ર ભાવિન સોનીનું રવિવારની સવારે મૃત્યુ થયું હતું. ભાવિન શનિવારથી વેન્ટિલેટર પર હતો, જ્યારે ભાવિનની પત્ની ઉર્વીની હાલત ગંભીર છે. આમ, હવે સોની પરિવારમાં માત્ર એક જ વ્યક્તિ જીવિત છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

3) વડોદરામાં બર્થ ડે પાર્ટીમાં દારૂની મહેફિલ માણતા 10 નબીરા ઝડપાયા, માલેતુજાર પરિવારોની 13 યુવતીઓ પણ હાજર હતી
વડોદરાના ગોત્રી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા ન્યૂ અલકાપુરીમાં આવેલી નેપ્ચ્યુન ગ્રીનવુડ્સ બંગલોઝમાંથી બર્થ ડે પાર્ટીમાં દારૂની મહેફિલ માણતા 10 જેટલા યુવકોને લક્ષ્મીપુરા પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે. આ પાર્ટીમાં માલેતુજાર પરિવારોની 13 યુવતીઓ પણ હાજર હતી. પોલીસે યુવતીઓના બ્લડ સેમ્પલ લઇને તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે. યુવતીઓના રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા બાદ પોલીસ તેમની સામે કાર્યવાહી કરશે. પોલીસે વિદેશી દારૂની 5 બોટલ અને 4 લક્ઝુરીયસ કાર પણ જપ્ત કરી છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

4) વિરમગામમાં માતા-પિતાએ પૈસા લઈ 15 વર્ષની દીકરીના લગ્ન કરાવી દીધા, એક મહિનામાં જ પતિએ મારઝૂડ શરૂ કરી
અમદાવાદ જિલ્લાના વિરમગામ તાલુકામાં 15 વર્ષની દીકરીનાં માતા-પિતાએ પૈસા લઈ નાની ઉંમરમાં જ દીકરીને પરણાવી દીધી હતી. 1 મહિના બાદ બાળકીએ હિંમત કરી મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇન અભ્યમની મદદ માગતાં હેલ્પલાઇનની ટીમે બાળકીને તેની ચુંગાલમાંથી છોડાવી સખી વન સ્ટોપ સેન્ટરમાં મોકલી આપી હતી અને બાળલગ્ન ગેરકાનૂની હોવાથી ચાઈલ્ડલાઈનને પણ જાણ કરી હતી.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

5) અમદાવાદના બોપલમાં પાટીદારોનું સ્મશાન રાતોરાત ગાયબ થયું? ઔડા ગાર્ડન પાસે સ્મશાન ઊભું કરાતા સ્થાનિકોનું વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન
અમદાવાદ શહેરના બોપલ વિસ્તારમાં ઔડા તળાવ ગાર્ડન પાસે બોપલ સર્વે નંબર 2માં આવેલા સ્મશાનના વિરોધમાં આજે બપોરે સ્થાનિક લોકોએ વિરોધ અને ધરણાં પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું. સ્થાનિકોનો આક્ષેપ છે કે બોપલ ઔડા તળાવની સામે આવેલા પાટીદારોના સ્મશાનની જગ્યા બિલ્ડરોને ફાયદો કરાવવા માટે વેચી દેવામાં આવી છે. હવે તળાવ પાસે આવેલા ઠાકોર સમાજના સ્મશાનને સમસ્ત બોપલ સ્મશાન બનાવી દીધું હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
