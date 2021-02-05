તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વકર્યો:અમદાવાદમાં કોરોનાના કેસ વધ્યાં, ઓઢવ, જોધપુર અને સેટેલાઈટમાં 3 નવા માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન જાહેર કરાયા

અમદાવાદ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  •
  • નવા કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં 6 માર્ચથી સઘન અને ઘનિષ્ઠ હાઉસ ટુ હાઉસ સર્વેલન્સ અને સ્કિનિંગની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે

મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી પૂર્ણ થતાં અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં ઉછાળો આવ્યો છે. શહેરમાં 41 માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન અમલી બન્યા છે. ત્યારે ત્રણ નવા માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન વિસ્તાર ઉમેરાયા છે. ઓઢવ, જોધપુર અને સેટેલાઈટમાં 42 ઘરોના 209 લોકોને કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે. નવા માઈક્રો કેન્ટેનમેન્ટ વિસ્તારોમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પેોરેશનના હેલ્થ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ દ્વારા આવતીકાલે (6 માર્ચે)થી સઘન અને ઘનિષ્ઠ હાઉસ ટુ હાઉસ સર્વેલન્સ અને સ્કિનિંગની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે. સર્વે દરમિયાન ધ્યાને આવેલા કોરોનાના લક્ષણ ધરાવતા શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિઓના સેમ્પલ લેવાશે.

શહેરમાં 100થી વધુ કેસ નોંધાયા
એક સમયે કોરોનાનું હોટસ્પોટ અને ડેથસ્પોટ રહેલા અમદાવાદમાં ફરી સંક્રમણ વકરી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 115 નવા કેસ અને 102 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે. જ્યારે એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 2,316 થયો છે. 4 માર્ચની સાંજથી 5 માર્ચની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 113 અને જિલ્લામાં 2 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ શહેરમાં 100 અને જિલ્લામાં 2 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 63,329 થયો છે. જ્યારે 60,323 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે.

