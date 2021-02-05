તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઠગાઈ:ઓઢવના વેપારી સાથે 3.80 લાખની છેતરપિંડી

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • રાજકોટના વેપારીએ એડવાન્સ આપી બે મશીન મંગાવ્યા પણ કિંમત ચૂકવી નહીં ઠગાઈ કરી

શહેરના ઓઢવ વિસ્તારના કારખાનેદારને વેપારીની ઓળખ આપીને બે મશીન મંગાવી રૂ.15 હજાર એડવાન્સ પેટે મોકલી બાકીના રૂ.3.80 લાખ નહીં ચૂકવી છેતરપિંડી કરાતાં રાજકોટના વેપારી સામે ઓઢવ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે.

પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર શહેરના નિકોલમાં રહેતા અને ઓઢવમાં બ્રાઈટેક લેસર એન્ડ ઓટોમેશન નામનું કારખાનું ધરાવતા જયેશભાઈ ઠુમ્મર પર ગત 6 જાન્યુઆરીએ અજાણ્યા નંબર પરથી ફોન આવ્યો હતો. જેણે પોતાની ઓળખ રાજકોટના ભાવેશ પટેલ તરીકે આપી હતી. ભાવેશે જયેશભાઈને જણાવ્યું કે, બે મશીન તમારી પાસેથી ખરીદવા છે. જેથી જયેશભાઈએ બંને મશીનના રૂા.4.84 લાખ કિંમત જણાવતાં, ભાવેશે થોડા પૈસા એડવાન્સ અને બાકીના મશીન મળી ગયા પછી મોકલી આપીશ તેમ જણાવી ટોકનપેટે રૂા.15 હજાર આંગડિયા મારફત મોકલી આપ્યા હતા. જયેશભાઈએ એડવાન્સ પેટે પૈસા લઈ બંને મશીન તેમને મોકલી આપ્યા હતા. પરંતુ ભાવેશે બાકી નીકળતા રૂ.3.80 લાખ ન આપતાં, ફોન પણ ન ઉપાડી સ્વિચઓફ કરી દેતાં, જયેશભાઇએ ઓઢવ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો છે.

