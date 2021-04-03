તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

AMCની ચૂંટણી:22 લઘુમતી કાર્યકરોએ દાવેદારી કરી, એક પણને ટિકિટ આપવામાં ન આવી

અમદાવાદ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 2015માં ત્રણ વોર્ડમાંથી ત્રણ લઘુમતીને ટિકિટ અપાઈ હતી, ત્રણેય હાર્યા હતા
  • ભાસ્કરે સામવારે જ કહ્યું હતું કે એક પણ લઘુમતિ ઉમેદવાને ટિકીટ નહી મળે

ભાજપે અમદાવાદના 192 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યા હતા જેમાંથી એક પણ મુસ્લિમને ટિકિટ આપી નથી. 2015માં મક્તમપુરા, દાણીલીમડા અને જમાલપુરમાંથી મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપી હતી. જોકે આ ઉમેદવારો હાર્યા હતા. આ વખતે મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને ઓવૈસીની પાર્ટી પણ તેના ઉમેદવારો ઉભા રાખવાની છે. જેને કારણે મુસ્લિમ બહુમતિવાળા વોર્ડમાં ભાજપે એકપણ મુસ્લિમને ટિકિટ આપી નથી.

બીજી તરફ આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ રામ મંદિર નિર્માણનો એજન્ડા પણ ચલાવે તેવી શક્યતા છે. તેનું કારણ એ છે કે જે કાર્યકર્તાઓ પાસેથી દાવેદારી ફોર્મ ભરાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા તેમાં પણ રામમંદિર નિર્માણ માટે ફંડ આપ્યું છે કે કેમ તે પ્રશ્ન પૂછવામાં આવ્યો હતો. હાલમાં પણ ભાજપ અને રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્વયંસેવક સંઘ અને વીએચપી દ્વારા સોસાયટીએ સોસાયટીએ રામ મંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે ફંડફાળો એકઠો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

સૂત્રોના કહેવા મુજબ રામમંદિરના નેશનલ એજન્ડાને પણ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં મુખ્ય મુદ્દો બનાવી હિન્દુ વોટ બેન્ક યથાવત રાખવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે જેના કારણે ભાજપે આ વખતે એકપણ મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપી નથી.

અમદાવાદના 48 વોર્ડ પૈકી જમાલપુર, દાણીલીમડા, બહેરામપુરા, સરખેજ, મક્તમપુરા, ગોમતીપુર, દરિયાપુર અને શાહપુર વોર્ડ એવા છે જ્યાં મુસ્લિમ મતદારોનું પ્રભુત્વ વધારે છે. હાલમાં પણ આ તમામ વોર્ડમાં મુસ્લિમ વોટ બેન્કને કારણે કોંગ્રેસના કોર્પોરેટરો 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં જીત્યા હતા અને ભાજપે ઉભા રાખેલા ઉમેદવારો હાર્યા હતા.

