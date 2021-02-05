તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમદાવાદના વોર્ડ નં-7નો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: અદિત પટેલ
  • ઘાટલોડિયા વોર્ડમાં ચાણક્યપુરી, કે.કે.નગર, પાટીદાર ચોક, પાવાપુરી સર્કલ, જનતા નગર, કર્મચારીનગર વગેરે વિસ્તારનો સમાવેશ
  • કે.કે નગર આગળ RCCનો રોડ બન્યો પણ પાર્કિંગની સમસ્યા યથાવત, Rcc ના રોડ કારણે વરસાદી પાણી ભરાવવા ની સમસ્યા
  • સ્થાનિકો દ્વારા સમયસર પાણી ન મળતો હોવાનો આક્ષેપ
  • વિસ્તારમાં પાર્કિંગની સમસ્યાને લઈને પાર્કિંગ પ્લોટની માંગ, સાથે એક ગાર્ડનની પણ માંગ

રાજ્યની 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં યોજાવાની છે. 6 મહાનગરપાલિકા અમદાવાદ, ભાવનગર, જામનગર, રાજકોટ, સુરત અને વડોદરા માટે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સવારના 7થી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી મતદાન યોજાશે. આ 6 મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે 23 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મતગણતરી થશે અને એ જ દિવસે પરિણામો જાહેર થશે. આ ચૂંટણીને પગલે DivyaBhaskar રાજ્યના ચાર 4 મહાનગરોમાં 5 વર્ષના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન ચૂંટાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિઓએ પાયાની જરૂરિયાત એવા નળ, ગટર અને રસ્તા એટલે કે ‘નગર’ માટે શું શું કામ કર્યું અને કયા કયા કામો નથી થયા તે અંગે ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટની એક સીરિઝ ચલાવી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં જનતાના મિજાજ પરથી કામગીરીનો તાગ મેળવીને રેટિંગ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. આજે શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર-07એટલે કે ઘાટલોડિયા વોર્ડ વિશે પ્રજાના મિજાજ અંગે જણાવીશું.

RCCનો રોડ બનાવ્યો તો આસપાસ પાણી ભરાવા લાગ્યું
1995થી ભાજપનો ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયા વોર્ડના સ્થાનિકો ગાબડાં અને ગંદકીથી પરેશાન છે. આ પહેલા રોડ રસ્તાને લઈને સ્થાનિકોને ઘણી હાલાકી પડી રહી હતી, જેથી તે વિસ્તારમાં RCCનો રોડ બનાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જોકે રોડ બન્યા બાદ સ્થાનિકોને રાહત થઇ હતી. પરંતુ રોડ ઉંચો હોવાથી રોડની આજુબાજુ પાણી ભરાવવની સમસ્યાઓ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ હતી. આમ એક સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ થતા વધુ એક સમસ્યા ઉભી થઈ હતી. તેની સાથે ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન હોવા છતાં સ્થાનિકોનો આક્ષેપ છે કે વરસાદી પાણીનો નિકાલ થતો નથી. તેમજ સ્થાનિકો પરિવર્તન પણ ઈચ્છી રહ્યા છે.

પીવાનું પાણી આવે છે પણ પૂરતું નથી મળતું: સ્થાનિક
કોર્પોરેશને તમામ નાગરિકને પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓ પુરી પાડવી જોઈએ ત્યારે આ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા અલ્પેશભાઈ દરજીએ જણાવ્યું કે આ વિસ્તારમાં ઘણા વર્ષોથી રહું છું અને વ્યાપાર કરું છું. અહીં લોકોના ઘરે પાણી આવે છે પણ અમે અહીં ઘણા વેપારીઓ છીએ જેઓ પોતાની દુકાનને લગતા તમામ વેરા ભરે છે પણ અમને પાણી જેવી સુવિધાઓ મળતી નથી કે નથી સફાઈ નિયમિત થતી અને બીજી બાજુ કોર્પોરેશને રોડ પહોળો કર્યો હોવાથી પાર્કિંગની સમસ્યા છે અમારી દુકાને કોઈ આવે તો તેનું વાહન ટોઇંગ થઈ જાય છે.જેથી વેપારમાં પણ તકલીફ પડે છે.

ગંદકીનો નિકાલ થતો નથી, ગામડામાં રહેતા હોય એવું લાગે છેઃ સ્થાનિક
જ્યારે સ્થાનિક પિયુષ શાહે જણાવ્યું કે વિસ્તારમાં તમને ઘણી જગ્યાએ ગંદકી જોવા મળશે. કોર્પોરેશન એની કોઈ દરકાર લેતી નથી .અમારા વિસ્તારમાં ગટરલાઇનના કામ માટે ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવ્યું. પરંતુ 2 મહિના થયા તેનું કામ પૂર્ણ નથી થતું. કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર પણ કામ મૂકીને ચાલ્યો જાય છે, મેં કોર્પોરેશનમાં પણ ફરિયાદ કરી પણ કોઈ નિકાલ નથી આવ્યો. અમને એવું લાગે છે કે અમે ગામડામાં રહીએ છીએ. સાથે વરસાદના પાણી ભરાવવાની સમસ્યાનો પણ વર્ષોથી નિકાલ થયો નથી. અવારનવાર રોડનું રિસરફેસિંગ કરવાથી રોડના પાણી સોસાયટીમાં આવે છે. આ વખતે તો મારા ઘરમાં પાણી આવી ગયું.

અહીં RCCનો જ રોડ બનાવ્યો છે બાકી વિસ્તારમાં કંઈ નથી કર્યું:સ્થાનિક
આ વિસ્તારમાં રોડ રસ્તાની સમસ્યા વિશે સ્થાનિક મહિલા હેમાંગી પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે હા રોડ બનાવ્યો છે જેને કારણે લોકોને રાહત થઈ છે પણ આ ચૂંટણી આવી એટલે એ રોડ અને ડિવાઈડરનું સમારકામ કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. અમારા વિસ્તારમાં પાણી આવે છે પણ જેટલી જરૂરિયાત હોય તેટલું નથી આવતું. સાથે સાથે વરસાદી પાણીની પણ સમસ્યા છે, કોર્પોરેટરે એમના જ કામો કર્યા છે પ્રજા ના નહીં.

કે.કે નગરમાં પાર્કિંગ પ્લોટ બનાવવો જોઈએ
ઘાટલોડિયા વિસ્તારમાં સ્થાનિકો જણાવ્યા અનુસાર પાર્કિંગની સમસ્યા વધારે જોવા મળે છે ત્યારે સ્થાનિક ધર્મેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે વિસ્તારમાં ગાર્ડન છે પણ એનું પાર્કિંગ નથી રોડ પહોળા કર્યા સારી બાબત છે પણ પાર્કિંગ માટે પણ વ્યવસ્થા કરવી જોઈએ. વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા દરેક લોકો પોતાના વાહન જેમ તેમ પાર્ક કરે છે કારણકે તેઓને જગ્યા મળતી નથી અહીં પાર્કિંગ પ્લોટ બની જાય તો ઘણી રાહત મળે.તેઓએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે વિસ્તારમાં વસ્તી વધતી જઈ રહી છે જેથી અહીં લોકો ને હરવા-ફરવા એક ગાર્ડન પણ બને જેથી લોકો તેમાં આવી ને કસરત,યોગ ,જેવી ઘણી બધી એક્ટિવિટી કરી શકે.

ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારકોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર
નં.1ભાવના પટેલ (R)પૂજા પ્રજાપતિ
નં.2મીનાક્ષી નાયકરૂપા શાહ
નં.3મનોજ પટેલરૂપેશ પટેલ
નં.4જતીન પટેલ (R)સુનિલ ઠાકોર

કુલ મતદારો

પુરુષ :40264

સ્ત્રી : 38541

કુલ:78805

