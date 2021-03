રસી મૂકાવો, સલામત રહો:અમદાવાદમાં 2.54 લાખ લોકોએ કોરોનાની રસી લીધી, 97269 જેટલા વૃદ્ધોએ રસી મુકાવી

India has started its #LargestVaccineDrive under the leadership of Hon.@PMOIndia@AmdavadAMC has given 2.54 lacs vaccine doses till now, Covered

97,269-Senior Citizens, 11503-(45-60)age with co-morbidities

& 52,811 front line workers (received 2 doses) #NationalVaccinationDay pic.twitter.com/PuXJkUPa9C