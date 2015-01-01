તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઓનલાઇન માર્કેટ:રાજ્યમાં દિવાળી દરમિયાન 1600 કરોડના મોબાઇલ વેચાયા, જેમાંથી 1 હજાર કરોડનું ઓનલાઇન વેચાણ

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • રિટેલરોને ભારે નુકસાન, ઓનલાઇન ખરીદીમાં સ્કીમ હોવાથી લોકોનો ધસારો વધ્યો

દિવાળીમાં ગુજરાતમાં અંદાજે 1600 કરોડના મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ માત્ર 7 દિવસમાં થયું હતું. કોવિડ-19ના કારણે આ વર્ષે અંદાજે રૂ. 600થી 700 કરોડના મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ ઓછું થયું છે. આમ કોવિડનાના કારણે મોબાઇલ વિક્રેતાઓને માર પડ્યો છે. બીજી તરફ ઓનલાઇન મોબાઇલની કિંમત તેમજ તેની પર મળતી સ્કીમને લઇને ઓનલાઇન વેચાણ વધારે થઇ રહ્યાં હોવાનું વેપારીઓ કહી રહ્યાં છે.

સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં કરતાં પણ દિવાળીના દિવસોમાં મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ ઓછું થતું હોવાનું મોબાઇલ વિક્રેતાઓનું કહેવું છે. કોરોનાને કારણે ઓનલાઇન અભ્યાસ અને જોબ થવાથી મોબાઇલ અને ટેબના વેચાણ સારાં થયા હતાં. દર વર્ષે દિવાળીના સમયગાળામાં સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં અંદાજે 1200 કરોડના મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ થતું હોય છે. જે આ દિવાળીએ ઘટીને માત્ર 600થી 700 કરોડનું થયું છે. સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં ગુજરાતમાં માસિક રૂ. 800 કરોડના મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ થતું હોય છે, પરંતુ આ વર્ષે દિવાળીએ ઓનલાઇન વેચાણ વધવાથી ઓફલાઇન એટલે કે સ્થાનિક વિક્રેતાઓના વેચાણમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે.

વેચાણ ઘટવા પાછળનું કારણ આપતા વેપારીઓ જણાવી રહ્યાં છે કે, ઓનલાઇન મોબાઇલ ખરીદીમાં વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. લોકો સ્થાનિક દુકાનેથી નહીં, પરંતુ ઓનલાઇન ખરીદી કરી રહ્યા હોવાથી વેપારીઓને મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ ઘટી ગયું છે. હાલમાં વેપારીઓ પોતાના પડતર ભાવ કરતાં પણ નીચા ભાવે મોબાઇલનું વેચાણ કરી રહ્યા હોવાનું એસોસિએશન જણાવી રહ્યું છે.

કંપનીઓ રિટેલરોને સારી ઓફર આપી રહ્યાનો આક્ષેપ
ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા મોબાઇલ એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ નિકુંજ પટેલના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર ઓનલાઇન મોબાઇલ ઉપર સારી ઓફર તેમજ કિંમત ઓછી હોવાથી મોટા ભાગે લોકો ઓનલાઇન ખરીદી કરતા હોય છે. લોકોને એવું લાગે છે કે, અમે મોટી રકમના નફા રાખીએ છીએ, પરંતુ તેવું નથી અમને કંપની સારી સ્કીમ કે ભાવ નથી આપતી. જેના કારણે અમે ગ્રાહકને તેનો લાભ નથી આપી શકતા.

