દિવાળી જતાં જ અમદાવાદમાં કોરોના વિસ્ફોટ:નવા વર્ષના દિવસે સિવિલમાં જ 140 દર્દી દાખલ, હાલ સિવિલમાં 625માંથી 475 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન પર

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
દિવાળી તહેવારો શરૂ થતાં જ અમદાવાદ શહેરની બજારોમાં કીડિયારું ઊભરાયું હોય એ રીતે લોકો ફરતા જોવા મળતા હતા તેમજ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સથી લઈ માસ્કનું પણ પાલન કરતા નહોતા. બેખોફ બનીને ફરનારી આ ભીડને લાગતું હતું કે કોરોના હવે ગયો, વાસ્તવમાં એ ગયો નથી, પણ વધુ ગંભીર બનીને ત્રાટકી રહ્યો છે. આ સ્ફોટક સ્થિતિને પગલે 16 નવેમ્બરે આરોગ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલ પણ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને બેઠક કરીને સ્થિતિની સમીક્ષા કરી હતી. એક સમયે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ ઘટી રહ્યા હતા, પણ દિવાળીના તહેવારો બાદ હવે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દર્દીઓ 50 ટકાથી વધી ગયા છે, તેમાં પણ હાલ સામાન્ય દર્દીઓ કરતાં ઓક્સિજન પર રહેલા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થયો છે. ખાલી નવા વર્ષના દિવસે જ 140 નવા કોરોનાના દર્દી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયા છે. હાલ સિવિલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહેલા 625 દર્દીમાંથી 475 ઓક્સિજન પર છે.

કોરોના ટેસ્ટ માટે હજારો લોકો લાઈન લગાવી રહ્યા છે.
ગંભીર દર્દીઓ વધવા લાગ્યા
દિવાળી તહેવારોમાં મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તારોમાં લોકો બેદરકાર બની માસ્ક તેમજ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ વગર ફરતા નજરે ચઢી રહ્યા છે. બાપુનગર, ત્રણ દરવાજા સહિતનાં બજારોમાં ખરીદી કરવામાં હજારોની સંખ્યામાં લોકો એકઠા થઈ રહ્યા છે, જેના કારણે હવે કોરોનાના કેસોમાં ઉછાળો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે તેમજ કોરોના ટેસ્ટ માટે હજારો લોકો લાઈન લગાવી રહ્યા છે. આ ટેસ્ટમાં પોઝિટિવ આવનારા ઘણા લોકોને હોમ ક્વોરન્ટીન કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, તેની સાથે હવે હોસ્પિટલમા પણ કોરોનાના ગંભીર દર્દીઓ વધી રહ્યા છે.

સિવિલમાં 475 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન વિના રહી શકે એવી સ્થિતિમાં નથી
હાલ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 625 કોરોના દર્દી છે અને એમાં પણ 475 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન વગર રહી શકે તેવી સ્થિતિમાં નથી એટલે તેમની સ્થિતિ સામાન્ય નથી. હજી પણ દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધી રહી છે અને અન્ય હોસ્પિટલમાં પણ રિફર કરવા પડે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા પણ કરવામાં આવી છે.

હોમ ક્વોરન્ટીન અને ગંભીર દર્દીઓ વધતાં કોરોનાની સ્ફોટક સ્થિતિનો અણસાર.
હાલ 174 વેન્ટિલેટર બેડ પર દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ
આ અંગે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સુપરિન્ટેન્ડેન્ટ જે.પી.મોદીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે હાલ 174 વેન્ટિલેટર બેડ ઓક્યુપાઈ કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે, જેમાં 24 વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે, જ્યારે 94 બાયપેપ પર છે 68 NRBM(11 લીટર પર મિનિટ ઓક્સિજન) 160( o2 માસ્ક પર છે જેમાં 2 લિટર પર મિનિટ ઓક્સિજન) આપવો પડે છે, ગઈકાલે 140 દર્દી દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. બીજી તરફ, હવે કોરોનાના દર્દી વધતાં અન્ય કોર્પોરેશનની હોસ્પિટલમાં અને હોમ ક્વોરન્ટીન દર્દી પણ વધ્યા છે, જે કોરોનાની સ્ફોટક સ્થિતિનો અણસાર આપી રહ્યા છે.

શહેર-જિલ્લામાં 226 નવા કેસ, 211 દર્દીને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કર્યા, 3 દર્દીનાં મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 1940 થયો
અમદાવાદ શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાએ ફરી એકવાર ઊથલો માર્યો છે. 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કુલ 226 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે, જ્યારે 3 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે તેમજ કુલ 211 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. 15 નવેમ્બરની સાંજથી 16 નવેમ્બરની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 210 અને જિલ્લામાં 16 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે, જ્યારે શહેરમાં 3 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે તેમજ શહેરમાં 201 અને જિલ્લામાં 10 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 45,569 થયો છે, જ્યારે 40,301 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે અને મૃત્યુઆંક 1,940 થયો છે.

