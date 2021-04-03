તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મદદ:તપોધન યુવા બ્રહ્મસમાજના 10 હજાર સભ્યને 11 હજાર મૃત્યુ સહાય મળશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 500 રૂપિયા ભરી આ યોજનામાં જોડાઈ શકાશે

તપોધન યુવા બ્રહ્મસમાજ દ્વારા એક નવી પહેલની શરૂઅાત થઈ રહી છે, જેમાં રાજ્યના આશરે 10 હજારથી વધુ ચુંવાળ, વઢિયાર, ઝાલાવાડ, નળકાંઠા તપોધન બ્રાહ્મણને મૃત્યુ સહાય યોજનાનો લાભ મળશે.

તપોધન યુવા બ્રહ્મસમાજના પ્રમુખ પાર્થ રાવલ અને ચિરાગ રાવલ, ડો. રાજ રાવલે જણાવ્યું કે, રાજ્યના કોઈ પણ વિસ્તારમાં વસતા ચુંવાળ, વઢિયાર, ઝાલાવાડ, નળકાંઠા તપોધન બ્રાહ્મણનું કોઈ પણ રીતે મૃત્યુ થયું હશે તો તેમના પરિવારને રૂ. 11 હજાર સુધીની મૃત્યુ સહાય સમાજ તરફથી કરાશે. સમાજના કોઈ પણ સભ્યે માત્ર રૂ. 500 ફી ભરી આ યોજનામાં નોંધણી કરાવવાની રહેશે. નોંધાયેલા પરિવારની વ્યક્તિને સમાજના નિયમાનુસાર મૃત્યુ સહાય અપાશે.

યોજના માટે કમિટી બનાવવામાં આવશે
આ યોજના માટે અગ્રણી વ્યક્તિઓની કમિટી રચાશે. કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિનું મૃત્યુ ગમે તે કારણોસર થયું હશે, તેમના પરિવારને આ સહાય અપાશે. જેમ જેમ સભ્યોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થશે, તેમ તેમ યોજનાની ફીમાં ઘટાડો થશે. તપોધન યુવા બ્રહ્મસમાજ દ્વારા સમાજમાં ભંડોળ એકત્ર કરવા ગઝલ કાર્યક્રમનો કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો