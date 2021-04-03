તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આદેશ:ધોળકાનાં લાંચિયા મામલતદાર સસ્પેન્ડ

ધોળકાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ACBના છટકામાં મામલતદાર અને વચેટિયો 25 લાખની રકમ લેતાં પકડાયા હતા
  • રાજ્યના મહેસૂલ વિભાગ તરફથી ફરજ મોકૂફીનો આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો

થોડા દિવસો પહેલાં ધોળકામાં મામલતદાર 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની લાંચ લેતા રંગેહાથ ઝડપાઈ ગયા હતાં આ મામલે સચિવ, મહેસૂલ વિભાગ,સચિવાલય ગાંધીનગર તરફથી લાંચ લેવા બદલના આરોપમાં મામલતદારને સસ્પેન્ડ કરવાનો આદેશ હુકમ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ કેસની વિગતો એવી છે કે જમીનમાં નામ દાખલ કરવા અંગે ધોળકાના મામલતદારે 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની લાંચ માગી હતી. આ અંગે બાતમી મળતાં જ એસીબીએ છટકું ગોઠવીને દરોડો પાડ્યો હતો અને મામલતદારને લાંચની રકમ સ્વીકારતાં ઝડપી લીધા હતા. એસીબીએ મામલતદારને ઝડપી લેવાની કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. મામલતદારની ઓફિસમાંથી 20 લાખ રૂપિયાની રકમ મળી હતી, જ્યારે બીજા પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયા મધ્યસ્થી પાસેથી કબજે કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

આ કેસમાં મામલતદાર અને મધ્યસ્થી ની અટકાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી વધુ વિગત એવી છે કે,ધોળકામાં બદરખા ગામની સીમના સરવે નંબર 269 વાળી ખેતીની જમીન ધરાવતા હતા તે જમીન પૈકી ફરિયાદ શ્રીની 2010માં હેકટર આરે ચોરસ મીટર જેટલી 1-30-00 જેટલી જમીન વેચાણ આપેલી અને બાકીની હે.આરે.ચો મી 1-24-95 જેટલી જમીન ફરિયાદીએ પોતાની પાસે રાખેલી અને જે વેચાણમાં આપી હતી આ જમીનમાંથી મળેલા નાણાં માંથી 2010માં ધોળકા તાલુકાનાં રૂપગઢ ગામ ના સરવે નંબર 831 તથા સરવે નંબર જમીન ફરિયાદીએ જમીનમાં પક્ષકાર બનાવ્યા વિના કોઈપણ નોટિસ આપ્યા વિના એક તરફ કેસ ચલાવીને પ્રશાંતભાઈ શાહ સાથે ફરિયાદીને પણ બિનખેડૂત જાહેર કરેલી તેમજ ફરિયાદીએ 2010માં રૂપગઢ ગામે ખાતે ખરીદેલ ખેતીની જમીનમાંથી અમુક જમીન ધોલેરા એક્સપ્રેસવેમાં કપાતમાં ગઈ હોય તે જમીન સંપાદનના ભાગરૂપે ફરિયાદ કરીએ સરકાર તરફથી 86,18,625 નું વળતર મળવાનું હોય તે હુકમના વિરુદ્ધમાં સરકારના નહીં ચૂકવવા સારું જમીન સંપાદન વિભાગમાં અરજી કરેલી તે બાબતે કાયદાકીય ગૂંચ ઊભી થતાં ફરિયાદ મધ્યસ્થી જગદીશભાઈ ને પોતાની જમીન અંગેની કાયદાકીય ગૂંચ અંગેની સમસ્યા જણાવી હતી.

જોકે ત્યારબાદ જગદીશભાઈએ ફરિયાદીને ધોળકા ના મામલતદાર ડામોરને તેમની સાથે સારા સંબંધો હોવાનું જણાવી આ કામ નાં બંને આરોપીએ પ્રથમ રૂપિયા 75 લાખની માંગણી કરી હતી અને છેલ્લે રકજકનાં અંતે રૂપિયા 25 લાખ આપવાનું નક્કી થતા આ અંગે ફરિયાદી તરફથી લાંચની માંગણી અંગે ફરિયાદ કરાતા એસીબી દ્વારા તારીખ 19 /1 /2021 ના રોજ ગોઠવવામાં આવેલા છટકામાં મામલતદાર હાર્દિક ડામોર 20 લાખ તથા મધ્યસ્થી જગદીશભાઈ રૂપિયા 5 લાખની રકમ લેતા રંગેહાથ પકડાઈ ગયા હતા.ત્યારબાદ આ અંગે અમદાવાદ ગ્રામ્ય એ.સી.બી.પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં વિવિધ કલમો હેઠળ તા20-01-21નાં રોજ ગુનો દાખલ થયો હતો ત્યારબાદ સબબ સચિવ, (મહેસૂલ વિભાગ,સચિવાલય ,ગાંધીનગરે) 1-02-2021 નાં હુકમથી આરોપી હાર્દિકભાઈ મોતીભાઈ ડામોર ને મામલતદારને ફરજમાંથી મોકૂફી હેઠળ મુકવાનો આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો