તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

છેતરપિંડી:ધોળકાના શિક્ષક સાથે ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ ફ્રોર્ડમાં 1 આરોપી ઝડપાયો

ધોળકાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આરોપી મિલિન્દ ભાઈ અલ્કેશભાઇ ચોકસી. - Divya Bhaskar
આરોપી મિલિન્દ ભાઈ અલ્કેશભાઇ ચોકસી.
  • આરોપીએ 5 લોકો સાથે રૂ. 8.53 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી

ધોળકા તાલુકાના ભેટાવાળાની શાળામાં શિક્ષક તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા શિક્ષક સાથે ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડને લગતી થયેલી ફરિયાદને અંતે અમદાવાદ સાયબર ક્રાઇમમાં કરાયેલી અરજીના અંતે પોલીસે એક આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરતાં અન્ય ચાર ગુનાનો ભેદ પણ ઉકેલાયો હતો. કુલ રૂ. 8.53 લાખની છેતરપિંડીનો ભેદ પોલીસે ઉકેલી નાખ્યો હતો.

પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર, ધોળકા ભેટાવાળા પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં શિક્ષક તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા બચુભાઇ મણિલાલ ગોહેલે સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસ મથકમાં ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ ફોર્ડ સંબધિત અરજી આપી હતી. જેમાં સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પોલીસ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર તેમજ પોસઈ જે.જી. ઓઝા તથા સ્ટાફ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક કામગીરી કરી આરોપી મિલિન્દ ભાઈ અલ્કેશભાઇ ચોકસી (રહે 7 સુજાતા ફ્લેટ ,શાહીબાગ ,અમદાવાદ)ને ઝડપી પાડી તપાસ દરમિયાન બીજા પણ ચાર ગુના ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડને લગતા કરેલા હોવાનું બહાર આવતા આ બાબતે કુલ 5 ગુના દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જેમાં કુલ 8.53.510 ફ્રોડ થયેલાનું જણાયું છે. સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસ સ્ટેશન અમદાવાદ દ્વારા ત્વરીત કાર્યવાહી કરતાં પાંચ ગુનાઓ ડિટેક્ટ કરી આરોપી ઝડપી લઇ પ્રસંશનીય કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી છે.

વધુમાં ગુગલ સર્ચ દ્વારા બેંકના નંબર સર્ચ કરતાં ફ્રોડ નંબર મળતા થયેલ બનાવો અને બેંકના અધિકારીઓના નામે ફોન કરી ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ, ડેબિટ કાર્ડ વેરીફાઈ કરવાના નામે થતી છેતરપિંડી, ફિશીંગ લીંક દ્વારા થતી છેતરપિંડી મની રીક્વેસ્ટ દ્વારા થતાં મની ફ્રોડ, પેટીએમના નામે, લોટરી લાગી છે, તેના નામે નોકરી આપવાના બહાને છેતરપિંડી કરાઇ રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો