તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિવાદ:પીરાણા કબ્રસ્તાનમાં અસામાજિક તત્ત્વો દ્વારા ટ્રેક્ટર ફેરવી કબરો તોડી નાખતાં રોષ

વહેલાલ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોલીસ દોડી આવી કબરો પુનઃ સ્થાપિત કરાવી
  • SDM દસક્રોઈ કાયમી SRP પોઇન્ટ આપવા બાંહેધરી આપી

દસક્રોઈ તાલુકાના પીરાણા ગામમાં હજરત પીર ઇમામશાહ બાવા દરગાહ કબ્રસ્તાનમાં અસામાજિક તત્વો દ્વારા કબર પર ટ્રેકટર ફેરવી કબરોનો નાશ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ પ્રવૃત્તિ બાદ ગામના મુસ્લિમ સમાજમાં વ્યાપક રોષ ઊઠવા પામ્યો છે.

અસામાજીક તત્વો દ્વારા કબરો નાશ કરાતાં પીરાણા સૈયદ સમાજ દ્વારા અસલાલી પોલીસ તેમજ 100 નંબર પર કોલ કરતા અસલાલી પોલીસ ઘટના સ્થળ પર દોડી આવી હતી અને કબ્રસ્તાનોની પુનઃ સ્થાપના કરાવી હતી. તેમજ ભવિષ્યમાં આ પ્રકારની ઘટના બને નહીં તે માટે મુસ્લિમ સમાજ દ્વારા SDM દસક્રોઈને રુબરૂ મુલાકાત લઈ એસઆરપીના કાયમી પોઇન્ટની માંગણી કરતા કાયમી પોઇન્ટની બાંહેધરી આપી હતી. તત્વો દ્વારા કબરોને નુકશાન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે તે ઇમામશાહ બાવા દરગાહના કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં સૈયદ સમાજનું વર્ષો વર્ષ જૂનું કબ્રસ્તાન ઉપરાંત સાદાત સમાજ ની ઇમામ શાહી મસ્જિદ , ઇમામ વાડો, અને બીજા બુજૂર્ગોની દરગાહો પણ છે.

કબ્રસ્તાનમાં અસામાજિક તત્વો દ્વારા કબર પર ટ્રેકટર ફેરવી કબરોનો નાશ કરવામાં આવ્યો.
કબ્રસ્તાનમાં અસામાજિક તત્વો દ્વારા કબર પર ટ્રેકટર ફેરવી કબરોનો નાશ કરવામાં આવ્યો.

કબ્રસ્તાનમાં ફેરફાર નહીં કરવા કલેક્ટરનો હુકમ છે
પીરાણા મુસ્લિમ સમાજના અગ્રણીઓના કહેવા મુજબ આ બાબતે ભૂતકાળમાં અનેક વખત કલેક્ટર અને સંબધિત વિભાગોને રજૂઆત કરતા કલેક્ટર દ્વારા દરગાહ સંકુલમાં કોઈ પણ જાતનો ફેરફાર ન કરવા હુકમ કરેલ છે. ઉપરોક્ત મનાઈ હુકમ હોવા છતાં અમુક અસામાજિક તત્વો દાદાગીરી કરી અને સૈયદ સમાજ બુજુર્ગોની કબરો ઉપર ટ્રેકટર ફેરવી નામો નિશાન મિટાવી દેવાનો પ્રયાસ કરાવેલ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો