દુર્ઘટના:બાવળાના કેરાળા ગામના યુવાને એસિડ પીને જીવતર ટૂંકાવ્યું

બાવળા43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જમવાનું મોડું થતાં પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થતાં

બાવળા તાલુકાનાં કેરાળા ગામમાં પત્નીએ જમવાનું મોડુ બનાવતાં પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે એકા-એકા બોલાચાલી થવા પામી હતી.અને આ બાબતનું લાગી આપતાં પતિએ એસીડ પી જતાં સારવાર દરમ્યાન તેનું મોત થવા પામ્યું હતું. બાવળા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ બાવળા તાલુકાનાં કેરાળા ગામમાં રહેતાં કલ્પેશભાઈ શંભુભાઈ ઠાકોરએ બાવળા પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી કે મારા ભાઇ અમૃતભાઈ શંભુભાઈ ઠાકોરને 30 જાન્યુઆરીએ સાંજના પોતાની પત્નીએ જમવાનું મોડું બનાવતાં બંન્ને વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થવા પામી હતી.અને તે બાબતનું મનમાં લાગી આવતા ઘરના બાથરૂમમાં મુકેલા એસિડની બાટલામાંથી એસિડ પી ગયા હતાં.જેની જાણ ઘરના ને થતાં તરત જ તેમને બાવળાનાં ડો.નિલેશ ભટ્ટના દવાખાને સારવાર માટે લઈ લાવ્યા હતા.

ત્યાંથી વધુ સારવાર માટે અમદાવાદ લઇ જવાનું કહેતાં સોલા સિવિલ લઈ ગયા હતાં અને ત્યારબાદ ત્યાંથી અસારવા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં.અને સારવાર દરમ્યાન મોડી રાત્રે તેનું મૃત્યુ થવા પામ્યું હતું.જેથી અમદાવાદ ગ્રામ્ય કંટ્રોલ રૂમમાં જાણ કરતાં બાવળા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

