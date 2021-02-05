તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી:બાવળા તાલુકાના કુલ 94810 મતદારો જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના રાજા નક્કી કરશે

બાવળાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બાવળા તાલુકામાં આવેલી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 બેઠક અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની 18 બેઠક માટે ફોર્મ વિતરણની કામગીરી શરૂ કરાઇ, અંતિમ તા.13 ફેબ્રુઆરી

ચૂંટણી પંચ દ્વારા જીલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીઓની તારીખો જાહેર કરતાં રાજકીય ગરમાવો દેખાય છે. રાજકીય પક્ષો પોતાના ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરવા મથામણ કરી રહ્યા છે. અને બીજા લોકો ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતાં ઉમેદવારો અપક્ષ તરીકે ફોર્મ ભરવા માટેની તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. અને 13 તારીખ સુધીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ હોવાથી ફોર્મ આપવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે અને ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતાં ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ લઇને ભરવાની તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છે. અને ચૂંટણી પંચે પણ તમામ તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. ત્યારે બાવળા તાલુકામાં આવતી જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 સીટ અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની 18 સીટ માટેનાં વરરાજા તાલુકાનાં 49630 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 45180 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 94810 મતદારો નક્કી કરશે.જેમાં જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 સીટમાં ગાંગડ શીટમાં 13187 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 12104 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 25291 મતદારો છે. કાવીઠા સીટમાં 14393 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 13402 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 27795 મતદારો છે.નાનોદરા સીટમાં 11410 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 10308 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 21718 મતદારો છે. અને શીયાળ સીટમાં 10640 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 9366 મહીલા મતદારો મળી 20007 મતદારો છે.

જયારે તાલુકા પંચાયતની 18 સીટમાં ભાયલા સીટમાં 2412 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2216 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 4628 મતદારો છે. અને 5 મતદાન મથક છે. ચિયાડા સીટમાં 2688 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2490 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5178 મતદારો છે. અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે. ગાંગડ સીટમાં 2929 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2696 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5625 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે. કેસરડી સીટમાં 2367 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2178 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 4545 મતદારો છે અને 5 મતદાન મથક છે. રોહિકા સીટમાં 2791 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2524 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5315 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે. કાવિઠા સીટમાં 3191 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2850 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 6041 મતદારો છે. અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે. ૨જોડા સીટમાં 2513 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2352 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 4865 મતદારો છે અને 5 મતદાન મથક છે. ઢેઢાળ સીટમાં 3284 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 3103 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 6387 મતદારો છે અને 7 મતદાન મથક છે. કોચરીયા સીટમાં 2332 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2178 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 4510 મતદારો છે મને 4 મતદાન મથક છે. રૂપાલ સીટમાં 3073 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2919 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5992 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે. નાનોદરા સીટમાં 3066 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2707 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5773 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથકો છે.મેટાલ સીટમાં 3314 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 3063 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 6377 મતદારો છે અને 8 મતદાન મથકો છે. દેવડથલ સીટમાં 2744 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને2377 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5121 મતદારો છે અને 7 મતદાન મથકો છે. દહેગામડા સીટમાં 2286 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2161 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 4447 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથકો છે.

બગોદરા સીટમાં 2942 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2712 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5654 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથક છે.દુર્ગી સીટમાં 2924 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2561 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5485 મતદારો છે અને 6 મતદાન મથકો છે. મીઠાપુર સીટમાં 2045 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 1748 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 3793 મતદારો છે અને 4 મતદાન મથકો છે. શિયાળ શીટમાં 2729 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2345 મહીલા મતદારો મળી કુલ 5074 મતદારો છે ને 5 મતદાન મથકો છે. તાલુકામાં કુલ 104 મતદાન મથકો છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઇ હાલમાં ચારેતરફ ઉમેદવારને લઇ ચર્ચા જામી છે. આગામી સમયમાં ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયા બાદલ પ્રચાર પુરજોશમાં ચાલશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો