તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • Recipe
  • Make Jawar Ka Upma In This Cool Season, Fry It By Mixing Cooked Sorghum And Lemon Juice And Serve With Green Coriander

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આજે શું બનાવું:ઠંડીની સીઝનમાં જુવારનો ઉપમા બનાવો, લીંબુનો રસ અને કોથમીર ભભરાવીને સર્વ કરો

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો