તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આજે શું બનાવું:કંઈક નવું ટ્રાય કરવા માગો છો તો બનાવો ફુલાવરનો પુલાવ, બનાવ્યા બાદ તેમાં લીંબુનો રસ નાખવો અને લીલી કોથમીર નાખીને ગાર્નિશ કરો

શેફ પરમજીત સિંહ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ69-2 (29.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓRLD આજે UP અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયત શરૂ કરશે; વિપક્ષની માગ- સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો