દુબઈમાં રહેતી ભારતીય મૂળની પ્રાણવી ગુપ્તા:આ બાળકી 4 મિનિટમાં 195 દેશોના નામ બોલે છે, ઈન્ડિયા અને એશિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સમાં તેનું નામ નોંધાવી ચૂકી છે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • પ્રાણવીએ અગાઉ ઈન્ડિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સ અને એશિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સમાં નામ નોંધાવ્યું છે
  • તેના દ્વારા બોલવામાં આવતા દેશોના નામ Sથી વધુ શરૂ થાય છે

ઈન્ટરનેટ અને ટેક્નોલોજીના આ યુગમાં બાળકો ઘણા ટેલેન્ટેડ બની ગયા છે, તેનું એક ઉદાહરણ દુબઈની આ પાંચ વર્ષની બાળકી છે. તે 4 મિનિટ 23 સેકન્ડમાં રાજધાની સાથે 195 દેશોના નામ બોલી શકે છે. ગુડગાંવની ભારતીય મૂળની આ બાળકીનું નામ પ્રાણવી ગુપ્તા છે. બાળકીએ ગિનીસ બુકમાં રેકોર્ડમાં નામ નોંધાવા માટે અરજી કરી છે.

પ્રાણવીએ અગાઉ ઈન્ડિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સ અને એશિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સમાં નામ નોંધાવ્યું છે. બાળકીના પિતા પ્રમોદના અનુસાર, પહેલા તેને તમામ નામો બોલવામાં 45 મિનિટનો સમય લાગતો હતો. હવે તે ઘટીને 11 મિનિટ થઈ. હવે તેને 4 મિનિટ 23 સેકન્ડ લાગે છે. તેના દ્વારા બોલવામાં આવતા દેશોના નામ Sથી વધુ શરૂ થાય છે.

પ્રાણવીની માતા પ્રિયંકાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, પ્રાણવીએ ટીવી પર આઠ વર્ષની એક છોકરીને જોઇ જે અમેરિકાના તમામ 50 રાજ્યો અને તેમની રાજધાનીઓના નામ જણાવી રહી હતી. ત્યારબાદ તેને વિશ્વના દેશ અને તેમની રાજધાનીના નામ બોલવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. તેના માટે માતા એક લિસ્ટ બનાવીને તેને આપ્યું હતું.

