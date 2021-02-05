તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Sasmita Lenka Received UN Asia Environmental Enforcement Award, For Revealing Pangolin Smuggling Network

પ્રેરણા:ઓરિસ્સાની સસ્મિતા લેન્કાને સંયુક્ત રાષ્ટ્રનો ‘એશિયા ઇન્વાયરન્મેન્ટલ એન્ફોર્સમેન્ટ’ અવોર્ડ મળ્યો, પેંગોલિનનું સ્મગલિંગ નેટવર્ક જાહેર કર્યું હતું

20 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઓરિસ્સાની સસ્મિતા લેન્કા ભારતના પ્રથમ વન અધિકારીને સંયુક્ત રાષ્ટ્રનો એશિયા ઇન્વાયરન્મેન્ટલ એન્ફોર્સમેન્ટ અવોર્ડ મળ્યો છે. કટકના અથગઢમાં ડિવિઝનલ વન અધિકારી સસ્મિતાને પેંગોલિન નાં સ્મગલિંગ રેકેટને લોકોની સામે લાવવા માટે જેન્ડર લીડરશિપ એન્ડ ઈમ્પૅક્ટ કેટેગરી હેઠળ આ અવોર્ડ મળ્યો. તેમણે પેંગોલિનનાં ઇન્ટરનેશનલ નેટવર્કનો ખુલાસો કરવામાં મદદ કરી હતી. સસ્મિતા ભુવનેશ્વર જિલ્લા મુખ્યાલયમાં ડિવિઝનલ ફોરેસ્ટ ઓફિસરની ફરજ બજાવે છે.

સસ્મિતાએ ત્રણ પેંગોલિન છોડવ્યા હતા. તેમાંથી એકનું મૃત્યુ થયું હતું. તેમણે 28 સ્મગલરની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. આ પેંગોલિન બ્લેક માર્કેટ માટે ચીન, વિયેતનામ અને મ્યાનમારમાં સપ્લાય કરવામાં આવતા હતા. સસ્મિતાને ખુશી છે કે તેના કામને સન્માન મળ્યું. સસ્મિતાએ પેંગોલિનના ગેરકાયદેસર વેપાર વિશે સ્થાનિક લોકો વચ્ચે જાગૃતતા અભિયાન પણ ચલાવ્યું. સસ્મિતાએ કહ્યું, અહીંના લોકો પેંગોલિનનું અસ્તિત્વ બચાવવા માટે એટલા જાગૃત નથી, પરંતુ જાગૃતતા અભિયાન ચલાવવા અને જે લોકો પ્રાણીઓને નુકસાન પહોંચાડી રહ્યા છે તેમને સજા આપવાથી લોકોના વિચાર બદલાઈ રહ્યા છે.

