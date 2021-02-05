તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Sameera Khan Of Andhra Pradesh Drove Home With Her Earnings When Her Parents Were Not There, Traveled 20 Countries By Bicycle, Now Preparing To Conquer Everest

પ્રેરણા:આંધ્ર પ્રદેશની સમીરા ખાને માતા-પિતા ગુમાવ્યા પછી પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવ્યું, સાઇકલથી 20 દેશોનો પ્રવાસ કર્યો

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

આંધ્રપ્રદેશમાં અનંતપુરમાં રહેતી માઉન્ટેનિયર અને સાઈકલિસ્ટ સમીરા ખાને સાબિત કરી દીધું છે કે, પરિવારના સપોર્ટ વગર પણ છોકરીઓ આગળ વધી શકે છે. તે 9 વર્ષની હતી ત્યારે તેની માતાએ દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી દીધું હતું. 2015માં તેના પિતાનું પણ મૃત્યુ થયું હતું. અનેક મુશ્કેલીઓ હોવા છતાં માઉન્ટ એવરેસ્ટ પર ચઢવા માટે તે આકરી મહેનત કરી રહી છે. તે અત્યાર સુધી સાઇકલ પર 20 દેશોનો સફર કરી ચૂકી છે. તે એક સોલો ટ્રાવેલર છે. 30 વર્ષની સમીરા નેપાળમાં 6858 મીટર ઊંચાઈ ધરાવતા અમા ડબલામ ચઢી ચૂકી છે.

સમીરા આખી દુનિયાને કહેવા માગે છે કે, ભારતની દરેક છોકરીઓને પોતાના પેરેન્ટ્સની જરૂર છે. જો કે, મેં જેટલું પણ કર્યું એ બધું મારી મહેનતથી કર્યું. પરંતુ હવે મને મારી મંઝિલ સુધી પહોંચવા માટે રૂપિયાની જરૂર છે. હું માઉન્ટ એવરેસ્ટનું ચઢાણ નેપાળની જગ્યાએ તિબેટથી કરવા માગું છું. આ રસ્તો પણ અધરો છે.

ધોરણ 10 સુધી અભ્યાસ કર્યા બાદ સમીરાએ મેડિકલ લેબ ટેક્નોલોજીનો કોર્સ કર્યો. પરિવારની આર્થિક તંગી જોઈને તેણે બેંગ્લુરુમાં જોબ શરૂ કરી. તે રૂપિયાની બચત કરી સોલો ટ્રાવેલ કરવા લાગી. અત્યાર સુધી તે કાશ્મીર, હિમાચલ પ્રદેશ, ઉત્તરાખંડ, નેપાળ, ભૂટાન, સિક્કિમ અને અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશમાં ટ્રેકિંગ કરી ચૂકી છે. , સમીરાને લાગે છે કે, સાઇકલિસ્ટ બનવાથી તેનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધે છે. હાલ તે હૈદરાબાદના કેપલર હોમ સિનેમામાં કામ કરી રહી છે. તે દક્ષિણ ભારતની મહિલાઓ માટે એક ઉદાહરણ બનવા માગે છે. પોતાની બુક લખવાનું પણ તેનું એક સપનું છે. સાથે જ તે તેના જીવન પર આધારિત એક ડોક્યુમેન્ટરી બનાવવા પણ ઈચ્છે છે. તે મહિલાઓને કોઈ પણ સંજોગે સન્માન અપાવવા માટે તૈયાર છે.

