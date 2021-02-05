તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

MPની પ્રથમ વુમન બાર ટેન્ડર:લોકો ‘બાર ગર્લ’ સમજે છે, આથી છોકરીઓ આ પ્રોફેશનમાં આવતી નથી, પરિવાર વિરુદ્ધ જઈને નેન્સીએ આને જ કરિયર બનાવ્યું

11 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: રાજેશ ગાબા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચાર મહિના બાર ટેન્ડરિંગનો કોર્સ કર્યો, યુટ્યુબ પર મિક્સિંગ જોયું
  • પેશનને પ્રોફેશન બનાવવા માટે છત્તીસગઢથી ભોપાલ આવી

બાર ટેન્ડરિંગ એક એવી જગ્યા છે, જે મહિલાઓ માટે સુરક્ષિત માનવામાં આવતી નથી. જો કે, બાર શબ્દથી જ ઇમેજ આખી બદલાઈ જાય છે. લોકો તેને બાર ગર્લ સાથે જોડે છે. તેમને એ નથી ખબર કે ટેન્ડર એક શેફની જેમ હોય છે. તેમાં ડિશ નહિ પણ ડ્રિન્ક પીરસવામાં આવે છે. તેમ છતાં મને કામ કરવાનો ગર્વ છે. હું માનું છું કે છોકરીઓએ તેમના દિલની વાત સાંભળવી જોઈએ. આ શબ્દો ભોપાલની પ્રથમ ટેન્ડર નેન્સી દ્વિવેદીના છે.

મૂળ રૂપે છત્તીસગઢના કોરિયા જિલ્લાબા બૈકુંઠપુરમાં રહેતી 24 વર્ષીય નેન્સી ફેમસ બાર ટેન્ડર એમીનું કામ જોઈએ ખુશ થઇ ગઈ હતી. અનેક વિરોધ હોવા છતાં તેણે ટેન્ડરિંગને જ પ્રોફેશન બનાવી લીધું. નેન્સી ભોપાલનાં એમપી બગરના ધ પિચર્સ ક્લ્બ એન્ડ લોન્જમાં કામ કરે છે. નેન્સીની સ્ટોરી તેના જ શબ્દોમાં સાંભળો..

‘મેં યુટ્યુબ પર મુંબઈની એક ફેમસ ટેન્ડર એમીને જગલિંગ કરતા જોઈ. મેલ બાર ટેન્ડરમાં એક છોકરીને મોકટેલ બનાવતા જોઈ. ત્યારે મને લાગ્યું કે મારે પણ કંઈક હટકે કામ કરવું જોઈએ. પળવારમાં મેં આ પ્રોફેશન બનાવવાનું વિચારી લીધું. આ પેશન વિશે પરિવારને ગમ્યું નહિ તે લોકોએ વિરોધ કર્યો. તેમ છતાં મેં બિલાસપુરમાં ટેન્ડરિંગ શીખ્યું. યુટ્યુબ પર વીડિયો જોયા. એકવાર ટેન્ડરે સજેસ્ટ કર્યું કે, ભોપાલ જાઓ અને ત્યાં પેશનને પ્રોફેશન બનાવી શકે છે.

એ પછી હું ભોપાલ આવી. ચાર મહિના બાર ટેન્ડરિંગનો કોર્સ કર્યો. યુટ્યુબ પર મિક્સિંગ જોયું. એ પછી આમ જ મારું કરિયર શરૂ કર્યું. મારા પિતા જોબ કરે છે. ઘરમાં હું સૌથી મોટી છું.કંઈક અલગ કરવાનું ઝુનૂન મને ભોપાલ લઇ આવ્યું.

મને લાગે છે કે ભય જેવી બીજી કોઈ વસ્તુ નથી હોતી. જો તમારામાં આત્મવિશ્વાસ છે, તમે માનસિક રીતે મજબૂત છો અને દિલનું સાંભળી રહ્યા છો તો તમે કોઇનાથી નહીં ડરો. છોકરી હોવાનો મને આ ફીલ્ડમાં ફાયદો જ મળ્યો. આ ક્ષેત્રમાં પુરુષોનું વર્ચસ્વ હોવાને કારણે જગ્યા બનાવવી સરળ નહોતી કારણ કે, મહિલા હોવાને કારણે તમારી ડિમાન્ડ વધારે હોય છે.
જો કે, આ ફીલ્ડમાં આ ધ્યેય સાથે નથી આવી.કડક વલણ પણ અપનાવવું પડે છે. આ વ્યવસાયમાં ઘણીવાર એવી ક્ષણો પણ આવે છે જ્યારે મુશ્કેલીઓ પેદા થઈ જાય છે. બારમાં આવનારા લોકો તાકે છે, મજાક ઉડાવે છે. સમાજમાં પણ લોકો આ કામને પસંદ નથી કરતા. પરંતુ તેનું પણ સમાધાન છે. આપણે ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક બોડી લેન્ગવેજ પણ કડક રાખવી પડે છે. જેથી, સામેવાળી વ્યક્તિ સમજી જાય કે આપણે તેને પસંદ નથી કરી રહ્યા. પરંતુ ઘરવાળાને કામ સમજાવવું મુશ્કેલ હોય છે.’

