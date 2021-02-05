તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • Kolkata's Gogol And Subarna Designed Wedding Card Like Aadhaar Card, This Way To Support Digital India

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કપલનો આઈડિયા વાઈરલ:કોલકાતામાં ગોગોલ અને સુબર્ણાએ ડિજિટલ ઈન્ડિયાને સપોર્ટ કરવા લગ્નની કંકોત્રી આધાર કાર્ડ થીમ પર છપાવડાવી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

દુનિયામાં ઘણા બધા એવા કપલ છે, જેઓ પોતાના લગ્નને યાદગાર બનાવવા માટે યુનિક ડ્રેસ, યુનિક અને ઇકો-ફ્રેન્ડલી કંકોત્રી છપાવી ચર્ચાનું કેન્દ્ર બને છે. કોલકાતામાં 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ એક કપલ લગ્નનાં તાંતણે બંધાયું. તેમના વેડિંગ કાર્ડે અનેકનું ધ્યાન ખેંચ્યું. આ કાર્ડ હાલ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાઈરલ થઈ રહ્યું છે. ગોગોલ સાહાએ સુબર્ણા દાસ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યા. કપલે આધાર કાર્ડ થીમ પર કંકોત્રી ડિઝાઈન કરાવી હતી. તેમાં લગ્નમાં ભોજન વિશે પણ માહિતી આપી હતી.

સુબર્ણા હેલ્થ કેર પ્રોફેશનલ છે. તેનો પતિ ગોગોલ સેલ્સ અને માર્કેટિંગમાં કામ કરે છે. લગ્નમાં સામેલ મહેમાનોને કંકોત્રીનો આઈડિયા ગમ્યો. આ કપલ તેમનું વેડિંગ કાર્ડ વાઈરલ થતા ઘણા ખુશ છે. ગોગોલે કહ્યું હું, અને મારી પત્ની ડિજિટલ ઇન્ડિયાને સપોર્ટ કરીએ છીએ.

અમે બંનેએ વિચાર્યું કે, લગ્ન દરમિયાન ડિજિટલ ઇન્ડિયાને સપોર્ટ કરવા આનાથી સારી બીજી કોઈ રીત નથી. અમુક મહેમાનોને લાગ્યું કે લગ્નમાં સામેલ થવા આધાર કાર્ડ તો નહિ આપવું પડે ને! આ કાર્ડના મેન્યુમાં ચિકન લોલીપોપ, ક્રિસ્પી બેબીકોર્ન, કોફી, ફ્રાઈડ રાઈસ, પાપડ, રસગુલ્લા, સંદેશ, આઈસ્ક્રીમ અને પાન લખેલું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ178-2 (69.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો