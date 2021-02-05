તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Kochi's V Jayashree Passes LLB Exam At The Age Of 50, She Wants To Practice By Becoming A Criminal Lawyer

સપનું પૂરું થયું:કોચીમાં 50 વર્ષીય વી. જયશ્રીએ LLB પાસ કર્યું, આગળ જઈને ક્રિમિનલ લૉયર બનવા ઈચ્છે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
કોચીની રહેવાસી જયશ્રી બાળપણથી વકીલ બનવા માગતી હતી. તેમનું આ સપનું 50 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પૂરું થયું છે. તેણે કેરળ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં પરીક્ષા આપીને ત્રીજો રેન્ક મેળવ્યો છે. હાલ તે તિરુવનંતપુરમમાં જુનિયર વકીલ તરીકે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરી રહી છે. જયશ્રીએ કહ્યું, મને મારી આકરી મહેનતનું ફળ મળ્યું. જયશ્રી એક પ્રાઇવેટ ફર્મમાં અકાઉન્ટન્ટ છે. આર્થિક તંગીને લીધે ગ્રેજ્યુએશન અધવચ્ચે છોડવું પડ્યું. મારે ઘરનું ગુજરાન ચલાવવાનું હતું. આથી ગ્રેજ્યુએશન ના પૂરું થયું અને મારું સપનું અધૂરું રહી ગયું. લગ્ન પછી મારા પતિ અને પરિવારના સપોર્ટથી આ સપનું પૂરું કર્યું.

જયશ્રીનો હંમેશાં ઈચ્છતો હતો કે તે અભ્યાસ કરે. જો કે, આ ઉંમરે પરિવારની જવાબદારી સાથે અભ્યાસ કરવો સરળ નહોતો. તે સવારથી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી જોબ કરતી અને એ પછી કોલેજ એટેન્ડ કરવા જતી હતી. તેનો પતિ તેને ઓફિસ અને કોલેજ મૂકવા જતો હતો. વકીલના કપડાં પહેરી જયશ્રીને પોતાના પર ઘણો ગર્વ થાય છે. તે ભવિષ્યમાં ક્રિમિનલ લૉયર બનવા માગે છે.

જયશ્રીએ કહ્યું, જો તમને પરિવારનો સપોર્ટ મળે અને તમારામાં કંઈક કરવાનું જુનૂન હોય તો તમે કોઈ પણ ઉંમરે લક્ષ્ય મેળવી શકો છો. જયશ્રીનો પતિ ગોપા કુમાર કાર્પેન્ટર છે. તેમના બે બાળકો ગોકુલ અને ગોપિકા ગ્રેજ્યુએશન કરી રહ્યા છે.

