લંડન:પાંચ માળનું 6 ફૂટ સાંકડું ઘર 9.53 કરોડ રૂપિયામાં વેચાશે, ઘરમાં બેડરૂમથી લઈને ડાઇનિંગ રૂમ સુધીની તમામ સુવિધા છે

17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

લંડનનું સૌથી સાંકડું ઘર કોઈ એક-બે નહિ પણ 9.53 કરોડ રૂપિયામાં વેચાશે.આ ઘર માત્ર 6 ફૂટ જ પહોળું છે. તેનો એરિયા 1,034 સ્કવેર ફૂટ છે. રિયલ એસ્ટેટનાં એજન્ટના કહ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ પાંચ માળનું ઘર પહેલાં એક હેટ શોપ હતું.

આ ઘરની કાયાપલટ ફોટોગ્રાફર જ્યૉર્જેન ટેલરે કરી હતી. વેસ્ટ લંડનમાં આવેલા ઘરમાં કુલ 2 બેડરૂમ છે. ઘરનો દરેક ભાગ 6 ફૂટમાં જ આવેલો છે. તેની આજુબાજુ સલૂન અને પિત્ઝા રેસ્ટોરાં છે. આ ઘર અન્ય બિલ્ડીંગથી અલગ પડે આથી તેને બ્લૂ કલરથી પેઇન્ટ કર્યું છે. જો કે, આ ઘર વેચવાનો અને ખરીદવાનો સિલસિલો ચાલુ જ રહ્યો છે. વર્ષ 2006માં આ ઘર 4.30 કરોડ રૂપિયામાં વેચાયું હતું. 2009માં ઘર 5.24 કરોડ રૂપિયામાં વેચાયું હતું. ગયા વર્ષે ઘરની કિંમત 8.76 કરોડ રૂપિયા આવી હતી.

ઘરના બેઝમેન્ટમાં રસોડું, ડાઇનિંગ રૂમ અને ડબલ હાઈટ ગ્લાસ ડોર છે. પ્રથમ ફ્લોર પર રિસેપ્શન રૂમ છે. પ્રથમ અને સેકન્ડ ફ્લોર વચ્ચે સ્પાઇરલ સીડી છે. સેકન્ડ ફ્લોર પર બેડરૂમ અને રૂફ ટેરેસ છે. થર્ડ ફ્લોર પર બાથરૂમ, ડ્રેસિંગ રૂમ છે. છેલ્લા માળ પર મેન બેડરૂમ છે.

દુનિયામાં અન્ય પણ ઘણા શહેરો છે જ્યાં જગ્યાની અછત અને વધારે કિંમતને લીધે લોકો સાંકડા ઘરમાં રહે છે. આજની તારીખે પણ જાપાન, વિયેતનામ અને નેધરલેન્ડ્સમાં લોકો સાંકડા ઘરમાં રહે છે.

