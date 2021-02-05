તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Joe DiMeo; World's First Successful Face Double Hand Transplant In Surgery By Medical Team At NYU Langone

દુનિયાનો પ્રથમ કેસ:22 વર્ષના યુવકનાં ચહેરા અને હાથનું ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ થયું, કાર અકસ્માતમાં 80% શરીર દાઝી ગયું હતું

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકામાં ન્યૂ જર્સીમાં રહેતા 22 વર્ષીય જો ડીમિયાનાં ચહેરા અને હાથનું ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ સફળ રહ્યું છે. આ દુનિયાનું પ્રથમ ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ છે. 2018માં એક કાર એક્સીડન્ટમાં જોના શરીરનો 80 ટકા ભાગ દાઝી ગયો હતો. તેની સર્જરી ઓગસ્ટ, 2020માં થઈ હતી પરંતુ ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ સફળ હાલ જાહેર કર્યું છે.

ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ પહેલાં 20થી વધારે સર્જરી થઈ હતી
એક્સીડન્ટ પહેલાં જો નાઈટ શિફ્ટમાં કામ કરતો હતો. રાતે તે ઘરે પરત આવતો હતો ત્યારે અકસ્માત થયો અને કાર સળગી ગઈ. જો સિવાય અકસ્માતમાં અન્ય બીજા લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યા. જો આશરે 2 મહિના સુધી કોમામાં રહ્યો. ભાન આવ્યા પછી તેની 20થી વધારે સર્જરી થઈ જેથી તેને ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ લાયક બનાવી શકાય.

23 કલાકની સર્જરીમાં 16 સર્જન અને 80 હેલ્થ વર્કર સામેલ
ડૉક્ટરના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ સર્જરી સફળ થવાની આશા માત્ર 6 % હતી. 9 ઓગસ્ટ, 2020ના રોજ મેનહેટનમાં સર્જરી શરુ થઈ. તેમાં 16 સર્જન અને 80 હેલ્થ વર્કરનો સ્ટાફ સામેલ હતો. સર્જરી 23 કલાક ચાલી. આશરે 6 મહિના પછી આ સર્જરી વિશે માહિતી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી.

જેણે મને ચહેરો અને હાથ આપ્યા તે પરિવારનો આભારી છું
જોએ કહ્યું, જ્યારે મેં પહેલીવાર મારો ફેસ જોયો ત્યારે મને લાગ્યું કે આ અસલી ચહેરો નથી. ધીમે-ધીમે સોજા ઘટવા લાગ્યા. હવે સામાન્ય ચહેરો હોય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. જે ફેમીલીએ મને તેમના ઘરના મેમ્બરના હાથ અને ફેસ ડોનેટ કર્યો. હું તે પરિવારને મળવા માગું છું. મને બીજું જીવન આપનારા પરિવારનો હું આખી જિંદગી આભારી રહીશ. હું દુનિયાની પ્રથમ વ્યક્તિ બની છું જેણે ચહેરો અને હાથનું ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ કરાવ્યું છે અને તે સફળ પણ રહ્યું.

ફર્સ્ટટાઈમ ફેસ ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટેશન 2005માં થયું
દુનિયામાં પ્રથમવાર માત્ર ફેસનું ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટેશન 2005માં ઈઝાબેલ ડિનોયર નામની મહિલાનું થયું હતું. પેરિસમાં થયેલા ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટેશનના આશરે 11 વર્ષ પછી તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું હતું. 2011માં બોસ્ટનની એક મહિલામાં ચિમ્પાન્ઝીના હાથ અને અન્ય ડોનરનો ચહેરો ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો, પરંતુ તેમાં સફળતા ના મળી. હાથ અને શરીર વચ્ચે તાલમેલના થતા ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ કાઢી દીધું હતું.

