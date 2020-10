View this post on Instagram

On Friday we captured the first drive in Indian Wedding and it was an incredible buzz. The way people came together after a pandemic to celebrate @roma_p and @vinzp22 wedding was something we will never forget. Great to be shooting again although we got drenched! A fantastic effort from all the suppliers involved. Is this the way forward for weddings in the interim of the pandemic? Would love your comments below to see what you think or any other ideas? #intimateweddings #imaaniphotography #braxtedparkweddings #shivgopalmusic #ambreenmakeup #shagunweddings #vasudevmehta #sahelievents #musicalmovements #kudoscars #eagleeyeproductions #yourlondonflorist #pbp #aanarelondon #newwayforward #thefutureofweddings #bestindianweddingphotographers #driveinwedding

