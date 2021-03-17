તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  #ImMySong Campaign Ran On Social Media Against Ban On Singing Of Girls In Afghanistan, Girls Became Part Of It By Posting Video Of Their Song

હકની લડાઈ:અફઘાનિસ્તાને ટીનેજ છોકરીઓનાં પબ્લિકમાં સોન્ગ ગાવા પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો, #આઈ એમ માય સોન્ગ કેમ્પેનને લીધે નિર્ણય પરત ખેંચવો પડ્યો

29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • દુનિયાભરની મહિલાઓ અફઘાનિસ્તાનની ટીનેજર્સની મદદે આવી
  • સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર મ્યુઝિક વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કરી સપોર્ટ કર્યો

અફઘાનિસ્તાનનાં એજ્યુકેશન ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે ટીનેજ છોકરીઓના સોન્ગ ગાવા પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો એ પછી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આ પ્રતિબંધનો જોરશોરથી વિરોધ થઇ રહ્યો છે. દુનિયાભરમાંથી યુઝર્સ મ્યુઝિક વીડિયો બનાવીને પોસ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. આનું પરિણામ એ આવ્યું કે,હવે પ્રતિબંધ હટાવી દીધો. અફઘાનિસ્તાનનાં એજ્યુકેશન ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે સ્ટેટમેન્ટ જાહેર કરી કહ્યું, આ પ્રતિબંધ મંત્રાલયની નીતિ દર્શાવતી નથી. પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યા પછી છોકરીઓ તેમના ફેવરિટ સોન્ગ #આઈ એમ માય સોન્ગ કરીને પોસ્ટ કરવા લાગી.

14 વર્ષની શહરબાનોએ ગિટાર પર સોન્ગ ગાઈને વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે. છોકરીઓને આગળ ના વધવા દેવા અને પબ્લિકમાં સોન્ગ ના ગાવા માટે તાલિબાને પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો હતો. ગયા વર્ષે તાલિબાનોએ અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં ફેમસ થયેલી ઘણી મહિલાઓની હત્યા કરી હતી. તેમાં ઘણી પત્રકાર પણ સામેલ હતી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આ પ્રતિબંધનો એટલો બધો વિરોધ થયો કે તેમને આ નિર્ણય પરત લેવો પડ્યો. આ પ્રતિબંધ નાબૂદ કરવા માત્ર અફઘાનિસ્તાત જ નહિ પણ દુનિયાભરની મહિલાઓએ સાથ આપ્યો હતો.

