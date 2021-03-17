હકની લડાઈ:અફઘાનિસ્તાને ટીનેજ છોકરીઓનાં પબ્લિકમાં સોન્ગ ગાવા પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો, #આઈ એમ માય સોન્ગ કેમ્પેનને લીધે નિર્ણય પરત ખેંચવો પડ્યો

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
અફઘાનિસ્તાનનાં એજ્યુકેશન ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે ટીનેજ છોકરીઓના સોન્ગ ગાવા પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો એ પછી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આ પ્રતિબંધનો જોરશોરથી વિરોધ થઇ રહ્યો છે. દુનિયાભરમાંથી યુઝર્સ મ્યુઝિક વીડિયો બનાવીને પોસ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. આનું પરિણામ એ આવ્યું કે,હવે પ્રતિબંધ હટાવી દીધો. અફઘાનિસ્તાનનાં એજ્યુકેશન ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે સ્ટેટમેન્ટ જાહેર કરી કહ્યું, આ પ્રતિબંધ મંત્રાલયની નીતિ દર્શાવતી નથી. પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યા પછી છોકરીઓ તેમના ફેવરિટ સોન્ગ #આઈ એમ માય સોન્ગ કરીને પોસ્ટ કરવા લાગી.
The Ministry of Education in Afghanistan banned women & girls older than 12yrs old from singing in public. Now women worldwide are recording their songs and sharing under #IAmMySong I’ve so much respect for the young women in this video (via @meghamohan ) pic.twitter.com/Qsgy9nelq9— Elif Shafak (@Elif_Safak) March 16, 2021
In this video, my younger sister Nila, who is a 13-year-old student of the school, sings and raises her voice against the recent decision of the Kabul's Education Directorate. on banning female students over 12 from singing in public. #IAmMySong #MyRedLine #NotGoingBackToThe90s pic.twitter.com/Yb0cYQHqjP— Murtaza Ibrahimi (@MurtazaIbrahimi) March 13, 2021
We do not stop and continue our protest #IAmMySong until we see an official decree issued by Ministry of Education to all educational departments of MoE revoking previous instruction banning girls singing over age of 12.#MyRedLine pic.twitter.com/94VQLBdj1C— MyRedLine - خط سرخ من (@myredline_afg) March 15, 2021
This is Shahrbanu, she is 14 and she plays guitar & ukulele. She dedicates this English song to @hamidi_rangina in hopes she may understand better.— نازیلا (@noonaleph) March 13, 2021
⁰“I don't think I could stand to be⁰Where you don't see me”#IAmMySong pic.twitter.com/tsl3XeAJzA
14 વર્ષની શહરબાનોએ ગિટાર પર સોન્ગ ગાઈને વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે. છોકરીઓને આગળ ના વધવા દેવા અને પબ્લિકમાં સોન્ગ ના ગાવા માટે તાલિબાને પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો હતો. ગયા વર્ષે તાલિબાનોએ અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં ફેમસ થયેલી ઘણી મહિલાઓની હત્યા કરી હતી. તેમાં ઘણી પત્રકાર પણ સામેલ હતી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આ પ્રતિબંધનો એટલો બધો વિરોધ થયો કે તેમને આ નિર્ણય પરત લેવો પડ્યો. આ પ્રતિબંધ નાબૂદ કરવા માત્ર અફઘાનિસ્તાત જ નહિ પણ દુનિયાભરની મહિલાઓએ સાથ આપ્યો હતો.
