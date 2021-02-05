તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • Ginger Tea, Ginger Milk And Water Are Also Easy To Make In Five Minutes, It Will Prevent Colds And Coughs And Is Also Effective In Weight Loss.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આદુમાંથી બનાવો આ 3 ડ્રિંક્સ:પાંચ મિનિટમાં બની જશે આદુની ચા, આદુવાળું દૂધ અને પાણી બનાવવાનું પણ સરળ છે, તે શરદી-ઉધરસથી બચાવશે અને વજન ઘટાડવામાં પણ અસરકારક છે

33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

આમ તો આદુનો ઉપયોગ દરેક સિઝનમાં કરવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ આ સિઝનમાં થતી શરદી-ઉધરસ જેવા ઈન્ફેક્શનથી બચાવવામાં તે મદદ કરે છે. તમે તમારી પસંદ અનુસાર, આદુની ચા, તેનાથી બનાવવામાં આવેલું દૂધ અથવા આદુનું પાણી પણ પી શકો છો. તેને બનાવવામાં સમય પણ ઓછો લાગે છે. તે તમને સ્વસ્થ રાખવામાં પણ મદદગાર છે.

આદુથી બોડીની ઈમ્યુનિટી વધે છે. તે શરદી-ઉધરસથી બચાવે છે. તેમાં રહેલા એન્ટિ ઈન્ફ્લેમેટરી અને એન્ટિમાઇક્રોબાયલ ગુણ લિવરનો સોજો દૂર કરવામાં મદદ કરે છે.

આદુની સાથે લસણ પણ ખાવું. આ બંનેમાં એન્ટિ ઈન્ફલેમેટરી ગુણધર્મો હોય છે. તે સાંધાના દુખાવાથી બચાવે છે. તેમાં કોલેસ્ટેરોલ નથી હોતું. તે હાર્ટની બીમારીઓથી બચાવવામાં પણ મદદગાર છે.

જો તમને ગળામાં બળતરા થતી હોય તો રાત્રે સૂતા પહેલા આદુવાળું દૂધ પીવું અને તેના એક કલાક સુધી પાણી ન પીવું. તે શરદીની અસરથી બચાવવામાં પણ અસરકારક છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ127-2 (52.1)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓતાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો