પૂજાનાં જુસ્સાની સ્ટોરી:ક્યાંક પડી જાય તો પણ ફ્રેક્ચર થઇ જાય છે, અત્યાર સુધી 19 ઓપરેશન થઇ ગયા, 6 મહિના બેડ રેસ્ટ અને 6 મહિના પેન્ટિંગ કરે છે

ભોપાલ21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પૂજાની સારવારમાં બચત, મકાન અને ઘરેણાં એ બધું વેચાઈ ગયું
  • પૂજાને પેન્ટિંગનો શોખ છે, પરંતુ થોડા મહિના જ તે પેન્ટિંગ કરી શકે છે

ભોપાલમાં રહેતી 24 વર્ષીય પૂજા પ્રજાપતિનો જુસ્સો વખાણવાલાયક છે. તે ઓસ્ટિયોજેનેસિસ ઇમ્પરફેક્ટા(તેમાં હાડકાં નબળા પડી જાય છે અને આપમેળે તૂટવા લાગે છે). તેને પેન્ટિંગ કરવું ઘણું ગમે છે. 4 વર્ષ પહેલાં આર્ટિસ્ટ બનવાનું સપનું લઈને ભોપાલ આવી હતી, પરંતુ બીમારીનું નામ જેટલું મોટું છે તેટલું જ વધારે તેનું દુઃખ છે.

તેના 19 ઓપરેશન થઇ ગયા છે. વર્ષના 6 મહિના પથારીમાં પસાર કરવા પડે છે. બાકીના 6 મહિના તે પેન્ટિંગ કરે છે. દીવાલો પર, ફૂટપાથ પર, ઘર પર. તેનાથી થતી કમાણી તે નેક્સ્ટ ઓપરેશનમાં ખર્ચે છે. થોડા ઘણા રૂપિયા ઘર ગુજરાન માટે ખર્ચ કરે છે.

સામાન્ય ઇજામાં પણ ફ્રેક્ચર થઇ જાય છે
પૂજાએ કહ્યું, હું જન્મ પછી ત્રણ દિવસની હતી ત્યારથી મારા માતા-પિતાને ખબર પડી. ત્રણ વર્ષની ઉંમરે પ્રથમ ઓપરેશન થયું હતું. જો હું ભૂલથી પડી જાઉં છું તો ફ્રેક્ચર થઇ જાય છે. આથી દરેક કદમ સમજી વિચારીને મૂકવો પડે છે. હું પડખું ફરું તો પણ ફ્રેક્ચર થઇ જાય છે.

સારવારમાં બધુ વેચાઈ ગયું
પૂજાનાં પિતા રાજકુમાર પ્રજાપતિ મૂર્તિકાર છે. તેઓ એક પ્રાઇવેટ કંપનીમાં કામ કરે છે. પૂજાની સારવારમાં બચત, મકાન અને ઘરેણાં એ બધું વેચાઈ ગયું. હાલ તેઓ ભાડેના મકાનમાં રહે છે. પિતાએ કહ્યું, પૂજાના શરીરનો યોગ્ય વિકાસ થયો નથી. તે નાની હતી ત્યારે પગ વળવા લાગ્યા હતા. ડૉક્ટરે કહ્યું હતું કે, પૂજાને ઓસ્ટિયોજેનેસિસ ઇમ્પરફેક્ટા નામની બીમારી છે. અમે દીકરીને અનેક પીડા સહન કરતા જોઈ. તેણે 24 વર્ષ આ રીતે વિતાવ્યા. પૂજાને પેન્ટિંગનો શોખ છે, પરંતુ થોડા મહિના જ તે પેન્ટિંગ કરી શકે છે. ઘણી કોમ્પિટિશનમાં ભાગ પણ લે છે. પૂજાએ કહ્યું, મારુ એક ઓપરેશન થવાનું છે અને તેમાં પોણા બે લાખ રૂપિયાનો ખર્ચ આવશે. મારુ સપનું એક મોટી આર્ટિસ્ટ બનવાનું છે. હાલ અમે ઓપરેશન માટે રૂપિયા ભેગા કરી રહ્યા છીએ.

પેન્ટિંગ ક્લાસ ખોલ્યા હતા
આટલી તકલીફ હોવા છતાં પૂજા ઘરની જવાબદારી ઉપાડવા માગે છે. તેની હિંમત જોઈને કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર મહેશ ભાર્ગવે તેને આર્ટ વર્ક સ્ટડી માટે ભોપાલ મોકલી. અહીં તે થોડા દિવસ હોસ્ટેલમાં રહી. એ પછી ભાડાના રૂમમાં રહીને પેન્ટિંગનાં કોચિંગ ક્લાસ ખોલ્યા, પરંતુ લોકડાઉનમાં બંધ કરવા પડ્યા. હવે તે વૉલ પેન્ટિંગ કરી રહી છે.

