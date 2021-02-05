તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પ્લાસ્ટિક મુક્ત ભારત માટે પહેલ:મેંગ્લોરના પાક્ષીકેર ગામમાં છેલ્લા 4 વર્ષથી 8 મહિલાઓ બાયોડિગ્રેડેબલ પેપરમાંથી પ્રોડક્ટ્સ બનાવે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતને પ્લાસ્ટિક ફ્રી બનાવવા પેપર પ્રોડક્ટ્સને સપોર્ટ કરવા મેંગ્લોરથી 22 કિમી દૂર પાક્ષીકેર ગામની મહિલાઓ મહત્વનો રોલ પ્લે કરી રહી છે. તેઓ છોડમાંથી શ્રી ગણેશની મૂર્તિઓ, પેન, રાખડી અને રાષ્ટ્રીય ધ્વજ બનાવે છે. છેલ્લા 4 વર્ષથી 8 મહિલાઓ પેપરમાંથી આ બધી વસ્તુઓ બનાવી રહી છે. સાથે જ ગામવાસીઓને પ્લાસ્ટિકનો ઉપયોગ ના કરવા માટે જાગૃત પણ કરી રહી છે. ઈકો-ફ્રેન્ડલી પ્રોડક્ટ્સ બનાવવા માટે આંત્રપ્રિન્યોર નિતિને આ મહિલાઓને ટ્રેનિંગ આપી છે. તેઓ પેપરમાંથી સુંદર પ્રોડક્ટ્સ બનાવે છે.

પ્રોડક્ટ્સ બનાવવા મહિલાઓ બાયોડિગ્રેડેબલ અને ઇકો-ફ્રેન્ડલી પેપરનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. તેઓ છાપામાંથી પેન્સિલ પણ બનાવે છે. પેન્સિલ બનાવવા તેઓ કેમિકલ, લાકડી કે પ્લાસ્ટિકનો ઉપયોગ કરતા નથી. તેઓ ઇકો-ફ્રેન્ડલી ઘરેણાં, કપ, પેપર સ્ટ્રો, વાંસના ટૂથબ્રશ અને બાસ્કેટ બનાવે છે. ક્રિસમસ સેલિબ્રેશન માટે પણ ઇકો-ફ્રેન્ડલી વસ્તુ બનાવી લોકોને તે વાપરવા માટે પ્રોત્સાહિત કર્યા હતા.

પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસે આ મહિલાઓએ પેપરમાંથી 11 હજાર રાષ્ટ્રીય ધ્વજ બનાવ્યા. તે બનાવવા માટે તેમણે ન્યૂઝ પેપરની સાથે ફેમસ પેશન ફ્રૂટના બીજ પણ મિક્સ કર્યા. આ પ્રકારના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને માટી કે કૂંડામાં ડિસ્પોઝ કરી શકાય છે. તેઓ રાખડી અને ગણેશ મૂર્તિઓ બનાવવા માટે ટમેટું, ખીરા કાકડી, મરચું અને તુલસીનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડાં સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકનાં આંતરડાં ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં, 1750 ગ્રામ વજનની બાળકીની સારવાર કરી નવજીવન આપ્યું - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

